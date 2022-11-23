Kristen Bell Recalls Telling Her and Dax Shepard's Kids About Doing Mushrooms

Kristen Bell believes honesty is the best policy—even when it backfires.
Take, for instance, the time she told her and Dax Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, about doing hallucinogenic mushrooms.
"We've always been really honest with our kids and I had never really done any drugs and I wanted to try mushrooms for my 40th birthday," she said on the Nov. 22 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "So my husband got them for me and I tried it. And we told our kids about it."
And then her daughters told their grandmother, who Kristen described as more conversative than her.
"I overheard my daughter taking to my mom, to grandma, going, 'So anyway, so mom really wanted to try mushrooms, so," the 42-year-old shared. "And I just walked by and I was like, 'Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh.' For some reason I'm more worried about telling my mom that than telling my daughter."
And despite their young ages, yes, they do understand exactly what kind of mushrooms she was talking about.
"Their dad is in recovery, so he's really honest about what alcohol does to your body, how it makes you feel funny and impairs things," she said. "What drugs do your body and why most drugs are illegal and all that."
His candor in parenting is something she especially appreciates.
"He has committed to being very involved in our kids' lives and very involved in our marriage," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "He's a real go-getter. I got no complaints."