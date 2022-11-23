Kristen Bell Recalls Telling Her and Dax Shepard's Kids About Doing Mushrooms

Watch : Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard WON'T Renew Wedding Vows Anytime Soon

Kristen Bell believes honesty is the best policy—even when it backfires.

Take, for instance, the time she told her and Dax Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, about doing hallucinogenic mushrooms.

"We've always been really honest with our kids and I had never really done any drugs and I wanted to try mushrooms for my 40th birthday," she said on the Nov. 22 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "So my husband got them for me and I tried it. And we told our kids about it."

And then her daughters told their grandmother, who Kristen described as more conversative than her.

"I overheard my daughter taking to my mom, to grandma, going, 'So anyway, so mom really wanted to try mushrooms, so," the 42-year-old shared. "And I just walked by and I was like, 'Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh.' For some reason I'm more worried about telling my mom that than telling my daughter."