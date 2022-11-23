BiP's Victoria Fuller Teases "A Bunch of Grippo Babies" Are In Her and Greg Grippo's Future

Watch : The Bachelor Season 27 Teaser

Victoria Fuller has seemingly found paradise—after leaving the beach.

The medical sales representative, who first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor before getting engaged to Johnny DePhillipo on season eight of Bachelor in Paradise, is revealing what's in the future for her and her new beau, fellow Bachelor Nation alum Greg Grippo.

"Greg and I are very, very happy right now," Fuller exclusively revealed to E! News at Bachelor in Paradise's post-reunion taping red carpet on Nov. 5. "We are just enjoying being able to finally be together. We don't know what the future holds, but maybe it's a bunch of Grippo babies. We'll see!"

On Nov. 22's Bachelor in Paradise reunion, fans saw Fuller get engaged to DePhillipo on the beaches of Mexico—after which things quickly took a turn. During the episode, DePhillipo revealed that the two were only engaged for "a month" before breaking up, and accused her of cheating on him with Grippo, which she denied. In return, Fuller said DePhillipo called her a "f--king c--t" during an argument.