Lululemon Black Friday Specials: 61 Great Finds to Add to Your Cart ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Thanksgiving weekend is a great time to relax with family, enjoy some delicious food, watch your favorite movies, catch up with friends, and shop, of course. Black Friday is one of the most highly-anticipated shopping events of the year. Get your shop on and save some money.
If you love lululemon, this is a prime opportunity to stock up on your favorites, try some new styles, and shop for gifts. For a limited time, there are some reduced prices on 61 top-selling styles for men and women. Not sure what to buy? Here are some standout picks.
Lululemon Black Friday Specials
lululemon AirSupport Bra High Support, C–DDD Cups
The last thing you need to worry about while you're running is your chest. This lightweight, flexible sports bra is designed for running and high-impact activity for cup sizes ranging from C to DDD.
A shopper reviewed, "Best sports bra ever, I got my usual size 36DD and it fits great- kinda hard to put on- the support is 10/10."
lululemon InStill High-Rise Tight 25-Inches
These lululemon leggings prove that all leggings are not created equal. These are smoothing, lifting, lightweight, and they quickly wick moisture to keep you sweat-free and focused. There's even an invisible pocket in the waistband, which is perfect for your keys and card. Another great thing about lululemon products is the fabric. These retain their shape, even with wear and washing. You will adore these!
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Elevate your t-shirt collection with this performance style. It comes in 19 colors and it's made from super breathable fabric, which also inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria, according to the brand. There are minimal seams to prevent chafing.
A shopper said, "Love the metal vent tech shirts. Great material and absorbs sweat from workouts. I use for hot yoga."
lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt
This top is so incredibly soft and weightless. It was designed for yoga, but you can wear this outside of the studio as well. This top comes in 15 colors.
A fan of this style reviewed,"I own three of these now, I have pretty broad shoulders and I am more flat chested but the neckline on this just makes me feel so pretty and feminine even in workout wear. I wear them to the gym or as regular shirts and I always get a ton of compliments."
InStill Tank Top
This tank is a true wardrobe essential. It's supportive, without being constrictive. It's super soft and you're going to want to live in this super stretchy, breathable tank top. Plus, it has a built-in bra for some additional support. There are 10 colors to choose from.
A shopper shared, "This tank fits great and I love the cut in the front. Can exercise in it and put it under jeans to dress it up."
lululemon Align T-Shirt
A lululemon shopper put it best, writing, "Love! Will buy in more colors. Super cute, comfy and flattering." This top comes in 17 colors and prints and it has four-way stretch.
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25-Inch
These high-rise leggings were designed with running in mind. They're lightweight and there's a pocket at the back. You can choose from 11 colors and patterns.
A shopper reviewed, "I love the fit for any workout. They stay put. There is no inner thigh seam which is great because that seam on other leggings usually wears out with all my running and spinning."
lululemon Court Crush Dress
Whether you play tennis or not, you'll serve up style in this fashionably functional dress, which comes in 11 colors. Some shoppers recommended sizing up.
A lululemon customer said, "I absolutely love this dress.. This is such a great piece. I can literally wear this dress for anything from working out in the yard to running errands around town. It is so adorable and flattering. The shorts underneath stay in place which is a huge deal for me since I have larger thighs. I did size up but kind of wished I wouldn't have. I don't play tennis but have been wanting a multi-purpose dress."
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long
This skirt has a built-in liner and strategic ventilation so you can move freely. There's even a discreet zippered pocket at the seam for your small essentials. Black is a classic choice, but there are 13 great hues to choose from ranging from bright to neutral.
lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 31-Inch
Give your black leggings a break and go bold with a printed pair.
lululemon Love Tank Top
This classic tank top has just the right amount of stretch, whether you're working out or hanging out. There are 11 colors to choose from.
A fan of this style said, "I love this tank! This my my 4th black one that I purchased because they're my 'go to' tank for working out."
lululemon All Powered Up Bra Medium Support, A-G Cups
This is an amazing sports bra, designed to fit cups A-G. It provides support for medium-impact workouts including cycling, cardio, and HIIT and it's made from a comfortable, sweat-wicking fabric.
lululemon InStill High-Rise Tight 28-Inch
If you prefer a full-length legging, the lululemon InStill High-Rise Tight is a reliable option. This pair is smoothing, supportive, breathable, and stretchy. There are 10 colors to choose from.
A shopper said, "I luv this. The fit is true to size. The fabric is luxurious. I really like the style of the instill high rise. They fit true to size. I probably will buy these again."
lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
Bring a bright pop of color to your gym with this tank top. It's great for running, training, and just hanging out, of course. The minimal seams reduce the possibility of chafing and the fabric has Silverescent technology, powered by X-STATIC, which "inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric."
There are 13 colors to choose from. One shopper said, "I love the race length. These tanks keep you cool as a cucumber in the summer."
lululemon Hold Tight Tank Top
You just found your new go-to layering piece. This tank has the right amount of softness and stretch to wear all year. There are 9 colors to choose from.
A shopper said, "Love the cut on this tank. I purchased in several colors. After several washings, the neck stays tight."
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
This is a two-in-one top. Wear it as a v-neck style or flip it around to get more coverage at the front. It comes in four colors.
lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support, A–DDD(E) Cups
Take a sports bra off can be so annoying. Avoid that problem with this zip-up style.
If you're still Black Friday shopping, we rounded up 115+ deals from our favorite stores including Ulta, Nordstrom, and Good American.