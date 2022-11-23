Oxygen's Accident, Suicide or Murder Preview Calls a Cause of Death Into Question

Watch : Accident, Suicide or Murder Season 4 Exclusive Peek

Warning: this article includes a video that may be disturbing to some.

Everything is not always what it seems, even when it comes to murder investigations.

The new season of Oxygen's Accident, Suicide or Murder dives into mysterious cases in which the victim's cause of death might not have been as cut-and-dry as investigators first thought. E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Nov. 26 season premiere examines the apparent suicide of Gus Christofi, the limousine driver of NBA player Jayson Williams, which arouses some suspicion from the police.

Gus was found dead in Jayson's home during a party in 2001, after which guests informed 9-1-1 dispatchers that the driver shot himself with a gun in the home. But as the episode's description states, "This curious web of lies quickly unraveled and led detectives on a rocky road to the truth to find justice for the unlikely victim."

In the clip, an investigator recalls how Gus was not scheduled to drive Jayson the night of the incident until he received a call at the end of his shift.