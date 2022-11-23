Jenna Ortega Explains How She and Christina Ricci Bonded Over Playing Wednesday Addams

Watch : How Jenna Ortega & Christina Ricci Bonded Over Wednesday Addams Role

You'll want to snap, snap after hearing this sweet news.

As the altogether ooky new series Wednesday was released on Netflix Nov. 23, star Jenna Ortega is explaining how she and Christina Ricci—who played the titular character in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its 1993 follow-up Addams Family Values—connected over the role during Ricci's cameo appearance.

"Playing Wednesday as a teenager—I think we had that conversation a little bit later," Ortega exclusively told E! News. "She related to a lot of the struggles or interesting challenges that made the job more fun or exciting in certain aspects, and that I really appreciated."

And apparently, both actresses discovered that playing Wednesday can come with a predisposition to be a little more sarcastic than the average person.

"We both are a bit dry," the You alum explained. "If we're talking to each other, neither one of us can tell whether the other person is being serious or not. It's kind of a fun game."