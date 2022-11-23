Exclusive

Jenna Ortega Explains How She and Christina Ricci Bonded Over Playing Wednesday Addams

In honor of the premiere of Netflix's Wednesday, Jenna Ortega revealed how she and Christina Ricci—who played Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film—connected over the iconic role.

You'll want to snap, snap after hearing this sweet news. 

As the altogether ooky new series Wednesday was released on Netflix Nov. 23, star Jenna Ortega is explaining how she and Christina Ricci—who played the titular character in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its 1993 follow-up Addams Family Values—connected over the role during Ricci's cameo appearance. 

"Playing Wednesday as a teenager—I think we had that conversation a little bit later," Ortega exclusively told E! News. "She related to a lot of the struggles or interesting challenges that made the job more fun or exciting in certain aspects, and that I really appreciated."

And apparently, both actresses discovered that playing Wednesday can come with a predisposition to be a little more sarcastic than the average person. 

"We both are a bit dry," the You alum explained. "If we're talking to each other, neither one of us can tell whether the other person is being serious or not. It's kind of a fun game."

So, would Ortega collaborate with Ricci again, perhaps on her hit Showtime series Yellowjackets? According to Ortega, "100 percent."

"That would be so much fun," she continued. "I also have another friend on that show, Jasmine Savoy Brown. It's cannibalism, right? That'd be interesting."

In true Wednesday Addams fashion, Ortega, of course, said she'd want to play "one of the cannibals." Duh. 

And while Ortega and Ricci's bond has grown deeper over the course of filming the series, Ricci exclusively told E! News Nov. 16 at the Wednesday premiere that Ortega didn't need any coaching to get into the role.

"She is such a competent adult actress," the Casper star noted. "She does not need me telling her how to do anything. She's so wonderful."

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix. 

