Kate Spade Black Friday Deals: Get a $239 Crossbody for $79, a $300 Bag for $99, and 75% Off Deals

Shoppaholics, assemble! It's time for Black Friday shopping. There are some unbelievable deals at Kate Spade right now. If you're looking for a high-quality handbag that you will use forever, Kate Spade is the brand to shop. Whether you prefer a timeless style or a fun novelty item, you'll find the perfect option from Kate Spade.
There are a few ways to save on some Kate Spade styles. Use the promo code BLACKFRIYAY to get a 50% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, accessories, and more from the brand's main site. Then, there are some major discounts at the brand's sister site, Kate Spade Surprise, where you can save up to 75% on some of the brand's top-selling styles. Aside from Kate Spade Surprise's already-discounted styles, there are 24-hour-only deals with even better prices.
Get a jump start on your holiday shopping or expand your own closet with bags, shoes, accessories, and more Kate Spade must-haves. Here are some top picks to guide your shopping.
Kate Spade Black Friday Deals
Kate Spade Brynn Small Flap Crossbody
This small flap crossbody bag is just what you need to carry your small essentials. This black is a classic, but you can also get this style in light blue, ivory, and burgundy.
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody
This colorblock bag goes with everything. It's a great investment that you will carry all the time.
Kate Spade Puddle Rain Booties
The Kate Spade Puddle Rain Booties prove that rain boots can actually be fashionable. This heeled style comes in five colorways.
Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody
This is just one of those essential bags that you will use all the time, especially in this colorway. Plus, there are four additional options to choose from.
Kate Spade Purl Embellished Flap Chain Wallet
This pearl bag is perfect for a special occasion, especially if you're a bride-to-be.
Kate Spade Morgan Metallic Gusseted Wristlet
Use this wristlet on its own for those low maintenance days. Or you can clip it to a larger tote for some additional storage.
Kate Spade Tinsel Satchel
Get your shine on with one of these glittery satchel bags. Choose from lavender, light blue, gold, and black.
Kate Spade Kiki Sequin Convertible Crossbody
This is the ultimate festive bag for the holiday season and beyond. This sequined bag also comes in black.
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade is famous for stunning nylon handbags. This small shoulder bag has been a shopper's favorite since 1993. This new version gives a nod to that iconic style with a modern update. You can get this bag in pink, burgundy, red, and green.
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Medium Belt Bag
Wear this as a belt bag, rock it as a crossbody, or carry it as a shoulder bag. You have a wide variety of options with this versatile style. It has a pocket for dollar bills and four card slots.
Kate Spade Morgan Rose Garden Cardholder
Here's another great cardholder from Kate Spade. This vibrant print will bring some fun to your everyday routine.
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade has the best totes, in my opinion. This is the ideal work bag with room for your laptop, water bottle, snacks, and other essentials and there are a few colors to choose from.
Kate Spade Carlyle Raffia Tweed Chain Wallet
Strike the perfect balance between sophisticated polish and fun with this bright pink tweed bag.
Kate Spade Knott Metallic Mini Satchel
Go for the gold with this darling mini satchel.
Kate Spade Voyage Large Work Tote
You may not be enthused to buy a "work bag," but this one brings fashion to the forefront. Plus, it's incredibly functional with a roomy interior and multiple pockets.
Kate Spade Avenue Mini Satchel
A black bag is always a good idea. This small satchel is one of those timeless, keep-forever pieces.
Kate Spade Rainbow 3D Heart Coin Purse
Brighten up your accessory collection with this vibrant, heart-shaped coin purse.
Kate Spade Essential Medium Backpack
Sometimes a shoulder bag can be a little too heavy to carry around. Give your shoulders a break and add a nice pop of color to your wardrobe with this pastel blue backpack.
Kate Spade Morgan Slim Bifold Wallet
This is just one of those essential wallets with room for your cards and bills. It's slim, sleek, organized, and it comes in three colors.
Kate Spade Carlyle Tweed Medium Shoulder Bag
Here's another classic tweed bag. This is such a high-fashion look that will be forever on-trend. It also comes in red.
