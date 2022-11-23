Wilko Johnson, Guitarist and Game of Thrones Actor, Dead at 75

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The music world is mourning the loss of a bright star.

Dr. Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson, who appeared on the HBO series Game of Thrones as royal executioner Ser Ilyn Payne, died on Nov. 21 at the age of 75, a message on the English musician's social media pages confirmed. "This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died," the statement, posted to Twitter Nov. 23, read. "He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson."

While an official cause of death has not been shared publicly, Wilko's passing comes nearly 10 years after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. According to The Guardian, Wilko "elected not to receive chemotherapy" and "was told he had nine to 10 months left to live."

However, the following year, Wilko shared that he was cancer-free after undergoing an operation to remove a tumor.