The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Shares She's Officially Cancer Free

Clea Shearer has another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

The Home Edit cofounder announced on Nov. 22 that she is cancer free. Taking to Instagram, Clea shared a series of photos and videos of her having her last radiation treatment session and then celebrating by ringing the bell.

"I'm done!" she captioned the images, which also showed her embracing her husband John Shearer. "Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven't stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell."

Clea, 40, who was diagnosed with breast cancer on March 8 and underwent a double mastectomy a month later, then reflected on her journey.

"I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it's way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity…" the professional organizer recalled. "As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors."