The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Shares She's Officially Cancer Free

Clea Shearer has another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.
The Home Edit cofounder announced on Nov. 22 that she is cancer free. Taking to Instagram, Clea shared a series of photos and videos of her having her last radiation treatment session and then celebrating by ringing the bell.
"I'm done!" she captioned the images, which also showed her embracing her husband John Shearer. "Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven't stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell."
Clea, 40, who was diagnosed with breast cancer on March 8 and underwent a double mastectomy a month later, then reflected on her journey.
"I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it's way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity…" the professional organizer recalled. "As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors."
Six weeks after the procedure, Clea started chemotherapy, which she noted consisted of "8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol."
"I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too!" she remembered. "Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn't producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn't worth the extra treatments."
In October, Clea began radiation treatment. "I had some starts and stops," she wrote. "I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc. But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis - and I'm cancer free."
The Get Organized with The Home Edit star, who appears on the Netflix series with her cofounder and BFF Joanna Teplin, also noted there were "many silver linings" throughout her journey, including having her mother move in with her in April.
"It's crazy to say this, but we had the most special time?" she added. "I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute."
In addition, Clea—who is mom to daughter Stella, 11, and son Sutton, 8—wrote she "never had this amount of time with John and the kids," noting, "It's a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us."
At the end of her message, Clea thanked her followers for their support. "As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart," she wrote. "The outpouring of love will stay with me always."
Throughout her cancer battle, Clea kept her followers updated. By sharing her story and launching the Clea Shearer Breast Cancer Research Fund, she hopes to help raise awareness for early detection.
"Prioritizing our health is just something that traditionally, a lot of women, at least myself, just don't do," Clea, who previously shared she found a lump during a self-examination in February and then advocated for herself to get screened, told E! News in June. "We're busy and it's a really inconvenient truth to find something in your body such as cancer. The more we dial in and focus in on what our bodies are telling us, the better."