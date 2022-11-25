E!’s Guest Beauty Editor Bobbi Brown Has the Perfect Products For Travel This Holiday Season

We interviewed Bobbi Brown because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Bobbi's brand, Jones Road Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all want that luminous, lit-from-within glow, but sometimes that effortless look isn't so easy to achieve. Well, unless you're Bobbi Brown, the E! Holiday Beauty Guest Editor. Of course, she has her routine down pat. If you're not a makeup expert, but you still want to get your glow on, she makes that goal easy to attain and incredibly accessible.
Bobbi's brand Jones Road is a year-round staple with so many must-have products, so of course they delivered for the holidays. Jones Road dropped some limited-edition sets just in time for festive celebrations. There are new, seasonal shades, and some mini versions of your favorite Jones Road products. These are perfect for the person on the go or to throw in your bag for some touch-ups at a holiday party. Treat yourself or if you're in the gifting mood, these are perfect presents for the beauty buffs in your life.
Jones Road The Mini Miracle Balm Set
"The Miracle Balm has a lot of product in the container. You can even put it on your body. You know when you put on a skirt and you realize 'Oh my god I haven't been moisturizing.' You can put it on your legs and it looks really good. Yeah, like the beginning of the season when you realize oh my god, I have a moisturizer you're wearing?"
Choose four shades of Miracle Balm, the do-it-all product with an incredibly devoted following. You can use these as highlighters and blush anywhere you want a luminous look and some extra hydration.
Jones Road The Mini Kit
"In this holiday kit, there's a mini mascara and a mini Hippie Stick. So you know my plan is that my purse is going to be that size. I'm going to throw in an eyeshadow and a lip gloss. On the go, that's all I want."
This set also has a Jones Road hair tie.
Jones Road The Best Eyeshadow Palette
"For the holidays, we have something that excites me. It is the first eyeshadow palette. When you open it, there are four colors. There are staple colors, including your lid color that goes all over. There is a smoky gray that goes on your lid. The darkest brown is great for your brows and as a liner. Just be careful with the brows if you're blonde."
This palette comes with a mini brush and four top-selling eyeshadow shades: Cream, So Pretty, Dark Brown, and Smokey Grey.
Jones Road The Aspen Kit
"The Aspen Kit has silvery cool colors with flushed cheeks, to give you that look you get when you're skiing. I think of New Year's Eve when you want to look more party without venturing into a place where it looks like Halloween. Aspen is great because you have everything from a black pencil to a new lip gloss called Opal, which has silver in it. It looks gorgeous. It's really pretty. You can wear it by itself as a tint or over your regular lipstick. It has mini flushed Miracle Balm, which everyone loves. There's an eyeshadow in pewter, a very chic, icy tone."
Jones Road The Miami Kit
"The Miami Kit has very warm tones and Aspen is very cool. There is a gilded, gold lip gloss. An eye pencil called Onyx with some flecks in it. It's a deep charcoal. It's subtle for the holidays and pretty. There's beautiful eyeshadow with some rose gold. It will have a brand new color Miracle Balm, called Miami Beach. It's basically a beachy gold and it's super pretty."
