Viral Friends Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench to Continue Heartwarming Thanksgiving Tradition for 7th Year

Watch : Thanksgiving Day Plans From Your Favorite Celebrities

Jamal Hinton will soon resume his annual Thanksgiving tradition: dinner at Wanda Dench's home.

The newfound friends went viral seven years ago when Jamal tweeted out a text exchange between him and Wanda, a stranger who had accidentally texted Jamal thinking he was her grandson. Though Jamal told Wanda he wasn't her grandson, he followed up with, "Can I still get a plate though?" Wanda agreed and invited him over because "that's what grandmas do ... feed everyone."

Jamal and Wanda have kept up their tradition since then, with Jamal documenting the annual celebration on social media. Now, Jamal is sharing preparations are underway for their seventh year as they plan to feast together once again in Arizona.

"To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out!" Jamal tweeted on Nov. 22, with a photo of him and Wanda outside a Cheesecake Factory restaurant. "See you guys Thursday!"

That's not the only time fans will be seeing the duo. As Jamal announced in December 2021, they both partnered with Netflix to share their story on the "big screen" in the future.