Viral Friends Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench to Continue Heartwarming Thanksgiving Tradition for 7th Year

Jamal Hinton will soon resume his annual Thanksgiving tradition: dinner at Wanda Dench's home.
The newfound friends went viral seven years ago when Jamal tweeted out a text exchange between him and Wanda, a stranger who had accidentally texted Jamal thinking he was her grandson. Though Jamal told Wanda he wasn't her grandson, he followed up with, "Can I still get a plate though?" Wanda agreed and invited him over because "that's what grandmas do ... feed everyone."
Jamal and Wanda have kept up their tradition since then, with Jamal documenting the annual celebration on social media. Now, Jamal is sharing preparations are underway for their seventh year as they plan to feast together once again in Arizona.
"To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out!" Jamal tweeted on Nov. 22, with a photo of him and Wanda outside a Cheesecake Factory restaurant. "See you guys Thursday!"
That's not the only time fans will be seeing the duo. As Jamal announced in December 2021, they both partnered with Netflix to share their story on the "big screen" in the future.
Outside of their famed tradition, the friends-turned-internet-stars share a special bond. Per an NPR article published last November, Jamal has travel to pumpkin patches and shared gifts with Wanda and her late husband, Lonnie, who passed away in 2020 from COVID-19 complications.
His passing was felt heavily by Wanda, who was hesitant to host Thanksgiving that year.
"I wasn't looking forward to [Thanksgiving dinner] at first because Lonnie wasn't going to be there," Wanda shared in an 2020 CNN interview. "The past seven months have been so difficult, but this was really important to me."
Dinner that year, though, went on as planned and the two "just told jokes and stories and shared our memories of Lonnie," Jamal told NPR last year, "so it was amazing."
Jamal shared that it puts a smile on her face to see how her friendship with Wanda has touched people on the internet.
"This story has been amazing from the start to the finish," Jamal said. "It actually helps me get through the year sometimes to see so many uplifting comments, to see so many people looking forward to our story that I just love it all."