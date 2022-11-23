See the Yummy Way Hailey Bieber Celebrated Her Birthday in Japan With Justin Bieber

Watch : Justin Bieber's ADORABLE Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber are all around the world.

Hailey recently rang in turning 26 during an epic trip to Tokyo, Japan. As seen in Instagram photos shared to her profile Nov. 22, Hailey was joined to honor this milestone by friends Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye and husband Justin.

So, what did Hailey's birthday vacation look like? The Rhode Skin founder shared snaps of herself sight-seeing around Tokyo Tower, eating noodles, blowing out a birthday candle and paying a visit to the teamLab Planets TOKYO art museum, where she scored some very Insta-worthy pics. Hailey captioned this collection of moments, "26 IN TOKYO so much love. 11.22.22."

And Justin gave even more glimpses into the trip by posting a photo of himself, Hailey and Ryan Good, the creative director of Drew House, at dinner—with a specialty fish dish. Their meal was one to remember, as Ryan commented under Justin's post, "Best dining experience of my life. Love you guys."