Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Recalls “Instant” Love With Adopted Daughter Dolly Grace

Kimberly Schlapman's heart is full this holiday season.

The Little Big Town member took part in the 24th Annual A Home For The Holiday At The Grove event in Los Angeles, which celebrated families whose lives have been changed through adoption. The festive evening had her reflecting on her own experience as an adoptive parent to her 5-year-old daughter Dolly Grace with husband Steve Schlapman.

"I was just thinking about the love for my adopted child. It is identical to the love I have for my biological child. There is no difference," the 53-year-old told E! News on Nov. 20. "The love came instantly, as soon as we laid our eyes on her. My husband and I, we fell immediately in love with her."

Kimberly continued, "That's really all these children need, the children who need foster care and adoption, they just need love! A family who wants them and cares for them and makes them their own, that's all they need. There's so many out there."