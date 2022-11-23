MomTok TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Shares She Had Ectopic Pregnancy

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss

Taylor Frankie Paul is sharing her experience with pregnancy loss.

The social media star, best known in the mom TikTok community, revealed on Nov. 22 that she recently experienced an ectopic pregnancy, which is when a fertilized egg grows outside of the womb, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Taylor shared the news in a recent TikTok, documenting the moment she tested pregnant with her third child, her first baby with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Captioning her video, "the last 7 weeks," Taylor is seen surprising Dakota with a baby onesie that read "Daddy Dakota," along with the two positive pregnancy tests and newborn baby bear slippers. Then, Taylor wrote that she "started to bleed A LOT," leading to medical professionals believing she had miscarried.

"Nevermind. WAIT!!! HCG levels are rising," Taylor, referencing pregnancy hormone levels, captioned another moment in the video of her waiting inside a doctor's office. She afterward showed various images of a vein bandaged on her forearm from what appears to be medical visits, with her writing over the photos, "Let's keep an eye on it."