#MomTok TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Shares She Had Ectopic Pregnancy

Taylor Frankie Paul, best known in the #MomTok TikTok community, documented the moment she learned she had an ectopic pregnancy.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Nov 23, 2022 2:31 AMTags
PregnanciesCelebritiesTikTok
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss

Taylor Frankie Paul is sharing her experience with pregnancy loss.

The social media star, best known in the mom TikTok community, revealed on Nov. 22 that she recently experienced an ectopic pregnancy, which is when a fertilized egg grows outside of the womb, according to the Mayo Clinic

Taylor shared the news in a recent TikTok, documenting the moment she tested pregnant with her third child, her first baby with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Captioning her video, "the last 7 weeks," Taylor is seen surprising Dakota with a baby onesie that read "Daddy Dakota," along with the two positive pregnancy tests and newborn baby bear slippers. Then, Taylor wrote that she "started to bleed A LOT," leading to medical professionals believing she had miscarried.

"Nevermind. WAIT!!! HCG levels are rising," Taylor, referencing pregnancy hormone levels, captioned another moment in the video of her waiting inside a doctor's office. She afterward showed various images of a vein bandaged on her forearm from what appears to be medical visits, with her writing over the photos, "Let's keep an eye on it."

photos
Celebs Who Welcomed Rainbow Babies After Pregnancy Loss

In one visit, Taylor—wearing a hospital gown with Dakota alongside her—films the moment she learned she had an ectopic pregnancy. Per the Mayo Clinic, such pregnancies normally cannot continue and can potentially become life-threatening.

Taylor, in heartbreaking images, revealed that she "was treated and no longer pregnant."

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

2
Exclusive

Here’s the Reason Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up

3

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Next Steps After "Difficult" Day of Sentencing

Sending a message to people who've gone through similar experiences, Taylor said she is still healing from the process.

"My heart goes out to all who have suffered through this, in even much scarier cases," she wrote. "Was a slow and painful process. Still in the process of recovery."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

2
Exclusive

Here’s the Reason Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up

3

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Next Steps After "Difficult" Day of Sentencing

4

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti Yet

5

Aaron Carter’s Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Son’s First Birthday