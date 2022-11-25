Zayn Malik Makes His Return to Music With Cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel"

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai

How's this for some night changes?

Zayn Malik is back with new music in honor of what would have been Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday on Nov. 27.

On Nov. 25, the One Direction alum dropped his version of the guitarist's 1971 song "Angel," which originally debuted on his posthumous album The Cry of Love.

Zayn debuted his take on the song starting from the opening line, "Angel came down from heaven."

It appears to be approved by the late icon's team, as Jimi's Instagram page posted a teaser of the song earlier in the week. A spokesperson for Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. told Billboard, "We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix's 'Angel' in his recording of the song. We're hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi's genius and further propel his continuing legacy."