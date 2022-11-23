Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Goes on Sale Twice a Year: Don't Miss These Black Friday Deals

A sale from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is a very rare occurrence. Here's everything you need to know, dolls.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 23, 2022 2:55 PMTags
SKIMS Black FridaySKIMS

If you love "Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian, shopping from SKIMS is a great way to channel the entrepreneur. SKIMS initially launched with shapewear and expanded with must-have cozy styles, adaptive styles, swimsuits, bodysuits, kids' clothes, dresses, and 15 holiday-themed collections. There have been so many collection drops along with some surprise launches thrown in. That's a lot of shopping to do, especially since there are rarely any sales or discount codes. Thankfully, Kim and her team had something special planned for Black Friday weekend.

As seasoned SKIMS shoppers know, there are only two sales per year. If you don't shop now, you'll (probably) have to wait until May 2023 to get some amazing deals. Fashionistas can rejoice because the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale is finally here. The sale starts Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7 AM PT/ 10 AM ET.

Prior to the sale, the SKIMS Instagram teased, "For a limited time, a selection of our best-selling collections will be on sale. Don't miss your chance to stock up on your favorites!"

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Black Friday Sale

SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale

Check out the bestselling SKIMS styles that are on through the long weekend.

