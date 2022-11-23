Norman Reedus Explains How His Walking Dead Spin-Off Is "Very Different" From the Original Series

Get ready for a whole new kind of zombie story.
Norman Reedus, whose 11 season journey as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead came to an end during the Nov. 20 series finale, says there's plenty more in store from his highly-anticipated upcoming Daryl-centric spin-off—but fans should prepare themselves for an abrupt shift.
"It's very different," Norman exclusively told E! News. "It's different in tone. It's different in photography style. It sounds different. I'm shooting in castles and stuff."
In the aforementioned finale, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) sends Daryl on a discovery mission to France, which is where the spin-off will take place.
"The light in France is different than the light in America," Norman explained. "The tone, the way people work is different over there. It's a very singular vision. It's a tunnel vision story, and things are happening right away. With The Walking Dead, there will be 15 cameras and 15 angles of me walking across the street. There, it's simplified."
To stoke even more excitement, Norman said early footage is drawing very strong reactions—and taking things in a new, mature direction.
"Everyone is freaking out, because it's really good," he said. "It's much different. It kind of takes the crazy away, and it's an adult story, if that makes sense."
These zombies like a little pinot noir with their bloodshed.
Before he can look fully ahead, however, Norman expressed immense gratitude for his Walking Dead journey.
"I've become a better friend," he said. "I have a better work ethic. I'm a better father, I believe. A whole bunch of things, personally. Work-wise, I really loved coming to this job every day."
The untitled spin-off—which will more than likely include an appearance from Daryl's compatriot Carol (Melissa McBride)—is expected to hit AMC sometime in 2023.
--Reporting by Alex Cramer