What’s Next for Todd and Julie Chrisley After "Difficult Day" of Prison Sentencing

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

Todd and Julie Chrisley are planning to continue their fight.

The couple, who were each sentenced to multiple years in prison for fraud convictions on Nov. 21, have plans for the future of their case, as the family's attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP tells E! News.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family," Little said in a Nov. 22 statement. "But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."

Little made allegations about issues within the Chrisley Knows Best stars' trial, which concluded June 7 after roughly three weeks of testimonies.

"Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid," the statement continued. "Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

U.S. Attorney's Office's public information officer in Georgia declined to comment when contacted by E! News.