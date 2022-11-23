Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti Yet

Priyanka Chopra posted a close-up image of her 10-month-old daughter Malti—who she shares with husband Nick Jonas—sporting a pink beanie.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Nov 23, 2022 12:16 AMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesNick JonasCeleb KidsCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl is bundling up for the winter.

Need proof? Look no further than Priyanka's latest Instagram Story featuring their daughter Malti. In the pic, the 10-month-old is dressed in layers while resting in what appears to be a car seat. She's seen close-up with a pink beanie covering half her face, though her rosy cheeks remain visible.

Priyanka captioned the sweet image, "I mean…" along with two heart-eyed emojis.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old posted another snap of her and Malti ringing in the holidays with some cozy time by a fireplace. In the image, Priyanka is seen wearing an all-white outfit, while Malti's onesie is adorned with drawings of fruit and vegetables.

As she captioned the snap, "It's beginning to look a lot like…"

Currently, the couple have been "thriving" as parents since welcoming Malti via surrogate in January. An insider told E! News over the summer that Priyanka and Nick are "very in love."

The insider added, "It's like Malti has brought them good luck with how amazing things seem for them all around right now."

Keep scrolling to see more of Priyanka's life as mom to Malti.

Instagram

All bundled up! Priyanka shared a photo of Malti in November 2022, simply captioning it, "I mean..." 

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

"They're a very happy couple just thriving, having fun and still living their lives," an insider told E! News over the summer. "They work hard, do business, host social events and take care of Malti."

Their daughter has brought Nick and Priyanka, who have been married for three years, closer than ever and they are "so in love. "It's like Malti has brought them good luck with how amazing things seem for them all around right now."

Instagram

And they are feeling super grateful after a scare, with Priyanka taking to Instagram to open up about Malti's extended stay in the NICU after her birth. 

"We can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the Baywatch star wrote in a Mother's Day post. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Priyanka went on to thank "every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles" who were with her family "every step of the way."

To end her emotional post, Priyanka wrote, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM!"

Instagram

Nick praised his wife on her first Mother's Day, writing, "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother."

Instagram

In June, Priyanka posted a sweet birthday tribute to her mom Madhu Chopra, who has been staying with the couple in Los Angeles to help care for Malti. 

"They do have help," E!'s insider said. "They all love to take family trips with the baby and when they're home. They enjoy having company. There's usually always friends and family around and they have a lot of support."

Instagram

Like mother, like daughter! Taking after her stylish mama, Malti is a budding fashionista and Priyanka and Nick "love to dress her up and she has quite the collection of clothes," the source told E!. "Whether intentional or not, [they] always seem to be wearing coordinated outfits with each other too."

And for his first Father's Day, Priyanka gifted Nick and Malti with a pair of matching "Father Daughter" sneakers. Malti's embroidered with letter "M," while "MM's DAD" was stitched on the back of Nick's soles.

instagram

Malti's style was also on display when Priyanka shared a photo from the family's recent trip to Turks & Caicos

In the image, Malti—her face covered with a white heart emoji, as her parents have yet to share her face with the world—is wearing an adorable denim bucket hat. The post was dedicated to Priyanka's longtime friend Tamanna Dutt, with Priyanka writing, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

