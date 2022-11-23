Inside Wendy Williams' First Public Appearance Since Wellness Facility Stay

Watch : Wendy Williams Is Back Home After Entering Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams is feeling the love from her circle of fans.

More than a month after returning home from a private stay at a wellness facility, the talk-show host stepped out on Nov. 21 to attend her former radio station's annual Circle of Sisters gathering.

Held at Resorts World in Queens, N.Y., the event featured Wendy sitting down for a conversation with WBLS DJ JusNik.

According to an eyewitness, fans moved Wendy to tears with rounds of applause, gratitude and praise when she participated in the event. While speaking in front of an audience of admirers, Wendy said, "These are tears of laughter, but also tears of sincere just thank you."

As seen in exclusive photos, Wendy showed off her signature style by wearing furry boots and a sparkling ensemble for her afternoon in the Big Apple.

Back on Oct. 18, E! News confirmed that Wendy was home and healing after checking into a wellness facility in August.