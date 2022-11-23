Aaron Carter’s Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Their Son’s First Birthday With Rare Family Photos

Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin is learning how difficult milestones are while grieving.
In honor of their son Prince Lyric Carter's first birthday, Melanie took to Instagram to celebrate their son—and remember the late pop star.
"Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter," Melanie captioned a series of family photos. "Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!"
Their son's big day comes two weeks after Aaron was found unresponsive in his Palmdale, Calif. home. He was 34.
"I only wish I had more people to help me with him," Melanie, who had a two-year on-again, off-again romance with Aaron, told People Nov. 7. "I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."
"My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron," the 30-year-old continued. "I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."
In one of the singer's final interviews before his death, he spoke about his baby boy—"he's going to be one year on November 22nd"—and shed light on his relationship with Melanie.
"We had some turmoil," Aaron said on the Nov. 2 episode of the No Jumper podcast. "We did things, we said things that weren't true, just like of retaliating after each other in the media. We both learned a valuable lesson, at least I did. I learned that that's not what you do. You don't do that."