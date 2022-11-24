Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived

North West's origin story involves a bit of fashion.
Kim Kardashian got candid with daughter North about the night she was conceived during the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. As seen in the footage, Kim brought the story up while she and the 9-year-old were visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France, and, as Kim explained, Olivier possibly had something to do with North's creation.
"Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby," Kim told North during the episode. "And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress."
And Kim even admitted, "So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."
As for North's reaction, she sat listening intently to Kim—and continued to enjoy her French fries in France's capital city.
Kim wore the royal blue gown alongside Kanye West—father of her kids North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—at the Angel Ball on Oct. 22, 2012—which was roughly eight months before North arrived June 15, 2013.
Flash forward to 2022 and it makes sense that North is so into fashion. The 9-year-old has already styled her siblings for a photo shoot with Vogue and is not shy to share her opinion on her mom's outfits.
And their July trip to Paris, which was documented in the episode, allowed both Kim and North to bond over their shared love of style. Olivier dressed both Kim and North for the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall 2022/Winter 2023 runway show. At the time, the duo wore coordinated looks that featured pinstripe fabric and nose rings.
But as Kim explained in a confessional, their trip to Paris wasn't just to bask in clothing, but also to share an important message with North.
"I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do," she explained. "And I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and figuring out how to make a business out of that."