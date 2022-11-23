Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Tease "Extra Goodies" in Store for 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watch : What to Expect From 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

There's a lot to be thankful for about this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb return to host NBC's telecast of the 96th annual holiday parade on Nov. 24, and the Today co-anchors gave viewers a taste of what's in store for the Turkey Day festivities exclusively on the Nov. 23 episode of E! News.

According to Hoda, people can expect "a beautiful spectacle" from this year's show, including "great floats, awesome music, high school bands, and, of course, Santa." This year's star-studded lineup of performers includes Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Jordin Sparks, and Big Time Rush.

"But we're gonna have some extra goodies this year, things you may not have seen in parades past that will be there," Hoda continued. "You have to have an eagle eye 'cause we want you to spot them."

Some of those new additions include brand-new floats and balloons inspired by shows and movies like Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Baby Shark and Minions. And it wouldn't be the Thanksgiving Day Parade without, as Hoda put it, a "bit-size bit of Broadway."