Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown

Having it her way.
As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
Behati captioned the Nov. 22 post, "Baby #3" with a firework emoji. (See the pics here).
In the comments, several of Behati's model friends weighed in, as. Lily Aldridge wrote, "Cutest queen!!!! Love you," while Rosie Huntington Whitely dropped heart eye smiley face emojis.
Camila Morrone, who recently broke up with Leonardo DiCaprio, fittingly commented with a crown emoji.
Back in September, it was confirmed that Behati—who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, with Adam—is expecting the couple's third child. However, the baby news was overshadowed days later by cheating allegations after model Sumner Stroh said she'd had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman and shared what she said were flirty DMs from him.
Adam later admitted to being "inappropriate" with his online behavior, but denied any infidelity.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram Story post. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
He added, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."
Since the scandal, Behati, 34, and Adam, 43, have put on a united front, stepping out together several times near their home in Santa Barbara, Calif. A source previously told E! News that the former Victoria's Secret Angel is "upset but she does believe him."
The insider added, "She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."