Lily Collins Shares Her Take on Hollywood Nepotism Debate

Lily Collins wants to stand on her own merit.
The Emily in Paris star reflected on forging her path in Hollywood as the daughter of legendary Genesis rocker Phil Collins, sharing how she sought to set herself apart from her famous dad when starting her acting career.
"It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name," Lily told Vogue France Nov. 22 per Entertainment Tonight Canada. "I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through."
The Mirror Mirror actress noted that she specifically didn't want to follow in her dad's musical footsteps.
"I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius, I preferred to be an actress," she explained. "I played in a few musicals because it's the only setting in which I allow myself to sing. Frankly, I would be too afraid of comparisons!"
The 33-year-old noted that acting jobs she didn't receive led her to work harder and better perfect her craft.
"By dint of failed castings, I learned to focus more on my work, and I managed to make acting my job," she recalled. "But I'm not resting on my laurels: this environment is very competitive and places are expensive."
Lily is just the latest to touch on the subject of nepotism in Hollywood, as The Idol star Lily-Rose Depp—whose parents are Johny Depp and Vanessa Paradis—also spoke about it during a Nov. 16 interview with Elle.
"The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff," she told Elle Nov. 16. "People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part."
The 23-year-old added, "The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There's a lot of work that comes after that."