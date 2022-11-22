Dancing With the Stars' Selma Blair Shares Her Favorite Part of That Emotional Finale Dance

Watch : Selma Blair Talks EMOTIONAL Return for DWTS Finale

Selma Blair made an emotional return to the ballroom.

During Nov. 21's finale episode, the Cruel Intentions star returned for one final dance with partner Sasha Farber after she had to leave the competition on Oct. 18 due to medical complications from her MS diagnosis. The duo performed a contemporary routine that they were never able to bring to the floor prior to her departure, set to a live rendition of Jordin Sparks' "No Air"—which was one of Blair's favorite parts of the emotional performance.

"I am a huge Jordin Sparks fan," the actress exclusively told E! at the finale taping. "She's the best. She's my favorite voice to always have around. Everything about her is just bright, dynamic, effervescent. To get to dance to her—yay!"

According to Sasha, the song was the perfect choice for the number since, at one point, Selma was quite literally "floating." In one particularly difficult move, the couple executed a flawless lift, with Sasha letting Selma spin with just her arms around his neck.