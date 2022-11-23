Ulta Has Thousands of Black Friday Deals: The 35 Top Picks From KVD Beauty, Tarte, MAC & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty product enthusiasts, this is your time to shine (literally). Get your glow on, bronze up, and pucker your pout because it's the best time of year to shop and save some money. Black Friday discounts are in full swing at Ulta, which means you can get some major deals on hair care, skincare, makeup, and more must-haves. Whether you're stocking up on your favorites or if you are looking for an excuse to try something new, this sale is the perfect excuse to shop.
There isn't just one big promotion from this Ulta, there are several ways to save this holiday season. Here's a breakdown of the standout discounts from the Ulta Black Friday Sale:
- 50% off must-haves from KVD Beauty, Smashbox, Lancome, and Beautyblender
- Save 54% on the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
- 50% off dry shampoo and hairstyling products from Drybar, Living Proof, Devacurl, Hask, and more
- Select mascara on sale for $12: Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Clinique, and more
- Select lipsticks, lip glosses on sale for $10: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Stila, Anastasia Beverly Hills
- 30% off MAC Cosmetics lipstick, lip liner, mascara, eyeshadow, and more
- 50% off Hot Tools, It's a 10, Too Faced, IGK, Kiehl's, Bumble and Bumble, and more
- 50% off Morphe palettes
- 40% off moisturizers from Tula, Murad, Estee Lauder, IT Cosmetics, Strivectin, Peter Thomas Roth, and more
Ulta Black Friday Makeup Discounts
KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm
Just look up the hashtag #kvdfoundation on TikTok and you'll see more than the standard beauty videos ranting and raving about how great a product is. You'll see looks of shock and even some curse words in disbelief about how effective this foundation really is. It manages to cover up hyperpigmentation and skin perfections to a point where it just looks like your skin is perfectly clear, no filters needed. The full coverage foundation has buildable coverage with a matte finish that blends in seamlessly with your skin.
The product comes in over 40 shades, catering to a wide variety of skin tones. It has 1,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
The Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara separates, lifts, and curls your lashes. The curve-setting formula holds for 12 hours and the formula is water-resistant, but easy to remove at the end of the day, in my experience.
This mascara has 6,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Best mascara. I've tried a lot of mascaras and this one is my favorite! It applies well, elongates and creates thicker lashes. The formula allows you to build by adding more and if you do it when it's already dry, it doesn't clump up!"
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Waterproof, Smudge Proof Brow Pomade
No one likes that drawn-on eyebrow look. Get natural-looking brows that look full and defined when you use this pomade. It has a buildable formula, so you can be as subtle or bold as you want. It's long-wearing, smudge-resistant, and waterproof.
This Dipbrow Pomade has 22,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This pomade has changed my brow game forever. I love it!!! It is very light and natural looking, plus it doesn't smudge! I'll definitely keep on buying it."
Tarte Maneater Mascara
This mascara lifts lashes at the root to create an amped-up fullness without flaking or clumping.
This mascara has 2,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "MANEATER is a dream boat!!!!!! Volume + length balance is perfection. Never clumps, and the product actually lasts till the end of your tube so no fallout! To get this very glamorous show stopping effect, every other mascara makes my lashes crunchy which is not an environment your eye balls can stay white and healthy in~ but MANEATER leaves my lashes soft, phat AND plump girl!! To look hot + feel cool = me at my best and this product ensures I consistently hit my eye game mark! Obsessed! #maneaterfam."
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
You need to check out the Tarte Face Tape Foundation. You get that full coverage that you desire without that heavy feeling you get with other foundations. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweatproof, so you'll have nothing to worry about throughout the day. It nourishes the skin, while delivering a matte, natural finish. It even blurs the appearances of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles.
A fan of the product shared, "This is my favorite foundation. It's lightweight but full coverage. I've never been into full coverage until I purchased this foundation a year ago but I love it."
Another declared, "This product is amazing; great coverage, long lasting, color does not fade and does not break out my face. Finally, found the perfect foundation. Please, don't change a thing!"
MAC Lipstick Matte
MAC's lipsticks are truly iconic. They have been coming through for decades on decades. They're a great investment because you get so much product in every tube. It takes forever to run out of a MAC lipstick. Personally, I love the matte because it feels super soft on my lips, but it lasts much longer than most traditional lipsticks.
A shopper raved, "This is one of my favorite lip colors & formula. It goes on smooth, makes my lips feel great. The color is vibrant & stays on for a while even after wearing mask. Mac does not disappoint! I will definitely keep this color in my lipstick collection."
Another said, "Once you try Mac, there's no turning back. So I had to find out if all the rave reviews about Mac lipstick were really true and what's the big deal. It is the best and creamiest, long lasting lipstick I've ever tried. I'm 63, so I've tried plenty. Worth the price."
Clinique Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser
This concealer is lightweight, yet provides full coverage. The Clinique Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser instantly perfects and visibly de-puffs over time and instantly reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand. The built-in sponge applicator is infused with anti-bacterial technology.
Ulta has this concealer in 32 shades.
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick delivers long-lasting color without drying out your lips. It lasts for up to 12 hours of continuous wear without reapplying, based on my personal experiences. The color Beso is a true red that's perfect for any occasion.
This lipstick has 2,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Tarte Shape Tape Cloud CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15
For those days when you want a break from your full-coverage foundation, give this CC cream a try. It feels very light on the skin, but you can build up the coverage when you apply and blend more layers. It's incredibly comfortable and you can get a matte finish. The brand also claims that it provides 24 hours of hydration and that it has a crease-proof formula.
A fan of the CC Cream gushed, "I absolutely love this product. I've been searching for years, tried more products then I care to count. This goes on smoothly and stays on. It doesn't oxidize on me nor settle in lines. Unless you change the formula I can see me using this forever." Another said, "Holy Crap this Foundation is Insane!!! I put this foundation on around 11Am. It's exactly 10:08 PM. I have not had to powder or touch up ANY part of my face!!! I'm an oily skin type and usually can't leave my house without blotting papers. I still can't believe how soft and amazing my skin looks and feels!!!"
Clinique High Impact Mascara
This is Clinique's best-selling mascara. Use this to add volume and definition to your lashes. It's available in black and brown.
This mascara has 1,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one fan raving, "Honestly the best mascara I've tried so far. The wand results in non clumpy, smooth, long lashes!"
Another shopper said, "It adds volume well to my lashes! I like the light feeling of it I don't even feel like I have makeup on!"
Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick
If you're on the hunt for a highly-pigmented lipstick that's also ultra-hydrating, check out the Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick. The full-coverage lip color has castor seed oil and Vitamin E to deliver a satin-like finish. It has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
"I have been searching for this product my whole life. I took the quiz and was suggested my idea nude shade and could not be happier. I also got one of the glosses and plan to get more. These products are now a staple in my work and weekend regimen. Thank you so much for making this brown skin girl feel lovely," a shopper raved.
Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss
Layer Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss over a matte lipstick or wear it on its own. It has a hydrating formula and buildable coverage to customize your look. Ulta has seven shades to choose from.
A shopper raved, "This lip gloss is amazing. My lips feel so hydrated when I use it. It's super comfortable on the lips. Not sticky at all. You can layers and it doesn't ruin the texture. Definitely buying more."
Another said, "Mented, has done it again and has quickly become my favorite makeup line. Once again you have outdone yourself with these lip glosses. They go on smooth, are creamy and aren't sticky like most glosses tend to be. They look amazing on all skin tones and can be worn alone or on top of lipsticks for an extra pop. Very pleased with my purchase."
Mented Cosmetics Lip Liner
Get natural-looking definition that lasts all day long with this lip liner from Mented Cosmetics. Ulta has this liner in nine shades.
A fan of the lip liner said, "Glides on smoothly and lasts. If you're thinking about it…. Buy it. You won't be disappointed!"
Someone else reviewed, "I use this to outline my lips almost everyday. It lasts me almost all my day. The color is great. I love how smooth it applies for a lipliner."
Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Liquid Lipstick
This is a long-wearing liquid lipstick that actually feels creamy on the lips. It has a buildable formula so you can customize your look. It also has a subtle scent that smells like cake batter. A shopper said, "Love the pigment and the longevity of the color! I will be using this from now on."
Another shopper gushed, "I love anything love lasting on my lips and this product lasts the longest and looks the best!!!! I can eat and drink and talk for HOURS and it literally does not budge, but isn't uncomfortable at all!! will buy a million more times."
MAC Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara
Ditch the false eyelashes and the lash extensions. Just use the Mac Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara instead. This mascara delivers the look of false lashes with over-the-top volume and exaggerated length. The formula is conditioning and the carbon-black color is intense. You won't believe your eyes and neither will anyone else. Prepare to get a ton of lash compliments.
One shopper raved, "The triangular shape mascara is the best invention! This triangular shape is the only one that truly make eyelashes huge! The best! Thank you MAC for introducing this new mascara! Please never stop it's production!" Another said, "I just moved to Maine and unfortunately had to have my eyelash extensions removed. I just tried it yesterday and it is AMAZING! My lashes were shortened due to the extensions and this really added volume."
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Retractable Detail Pencil With Spoolie
Fill in your brows and add a natural-looking texture with the best-selling eyebrow pencil from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It's available in 12 shades at Ulta and it comes with a spoolie to blend in the product to achieve your ideal brow.
This brow pencil has 15,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "Good job ABH. never discontinue this product! Auburn brow wiz is by far the best brow pencil I've found for red hair. Matches my dyed locks perfectly, fine tip for precision and nice and hard, never ever smudgy or oily."
Tarte Shape Tape Pressed Powder
Keep this powder in your bag to cover redness, hyperpigmentation, and pimples. It's also great to combat excess oil and shine. You can wear it alone or you can press it on top of your favorite foundation or CC cream.
"I love this product especially with my visible pores and acne scars. It's covers my acne scars and doesn't accentuate my pores, Even with my combination skin it still looks good," a customer said.
Another review said, "Amazing powder! I can't say enough about this Shape Tape powder. So happy to find a light powder that doesn't have any extra unnecessary ingredients to clog my pores. The coverage is unbeatable and the shades I found are exact matches to my skin."
It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara
If you want long, voluminous lashes, give this It Cosmetics mascara a try. It has 5,300+ 5-star reviews.
A shopper raved, "Beat mascara I have used to date! Tried many and keep coming back! Please don't ever discontinue."
Someone else reviewed, "I love this mascara and buy it all the time now. Makes my lashes longer and fuller. Stays on all day."
Ulta Black Friday Skincare Discounts
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
If you want to smooth, resurface, and exfoliate your skin, try the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads. According to the brand, they deliver "baby-smooth skin with just one use." Elemis says that you can use these pads twice a day, but if you have sensitive skin it might be a good call to gradually introduce them to your routine.
"Best skin Smoothing pads around," an Ulta shopper gushed, "These beautiful pads are the best acid exfoliator I have used in a long time. The scent is to die for, after a week of using these pads skin looked smoother and brighter and more glowy, after 4 weeks my lines were softened, any bumps I had disappeared and my skin was so smooth. All my other skincare seemed to work so much more efficiently. I would wholeheartedly recommend these pads any day if your looking for a gentle acid exfoliating treatment that you can use daily."
Glamglow SUPERMUD Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask
Instantly clear your complexion and unclog your pores with this miraculous mask from GLAMGLOW. This mask targets clogged pores, excess oil, and dead skin cells. Just apply a thin layer to your skin and leave it on for 5-20 minutes. You can use this 1-3 times a week to get treat acne-prone skin.
This mask has 1,000+ five-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "I've been battling with cystic acne on my jawline & neck! Been depressed for almost 3 weeks until I saw the result this morning after full 20 minutes masking SUPERMUD! It literally changes the size of my acne and it has definitely reduced in size now! Also, it changes my makeup game this morning! My pores looking smaller & it makes applying makeup smoothly! I would definitely repurchase & repurchase! GO GET YOURS!"
Another said, "Glamglow did an excellent job with this mask. I have never felt my skin feel so clean and soft and blemishless as I did upon taking off this mask. I used it for the full 20-minute recommendation because I wanted to see the max effect and I really like how my skin looks afterward. 5 stars!"
Lancôme Crème Mousse Confort Creamy Foaming Cleanser
This foamy cleanser is great to remove makeup, dissolve impurities, and clear up breakouts, per the brand.
An Ulta shopper gushed, "This is the best cleanser ever. It is creamy, smells wonderful and a little goes a long way. If you are questioning the price, it lasts forever. Well worth your purchase- you will love this stuff!"
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
This cream delivers intense moisture, calms the skin, protects against environmental stresses, and make the skin feel firmer, according to the brand.
A fan gushed, "Yes, yes, and YES! Literally love this product so much I bought extras during the Ulta sale so I wouldn't run out any time soon. I have oily/combo skin that errs on the oily side during warm weather and dry side during cold weather -- this face lotion works for all seasons and has never broken me out! I can always trust and rely on it after a facial peel or when my skin feels extra sensitive. My skin looks visibly brighter and less dull after using this product for almost a year now."
Another said, "Just bought my second jar of this moisturizer. I have oily, acne-prone skin and this works wonders to calm my skin when I'm breaking out. It absorbs quickly into the skin when I use after toner."
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash
This enzyme gel cleanser exfoliates without feeling harsh or irritating your skin.
A shopper described this skin as "magic in a bottle," explaining, "This has answered all my skin prayers. Reduces the appearance of pores on cheeks, smooths skin giving a youthful glow, reduces acne . I love the pump too. It gives you what you need so you don't overuse the product. This bottle will last a while because a little goes a long way."
Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream Daily Probiotic Moisturizer
Get your glow on with this game-changing moisturizer. It hydrates and it helps restore balance to oily skin, according to the brand. This I also a great pick for sensitive skin.
A fan of the moisturizer gushed, "I use this daily and it's my favorite part of my skin care routine. It feels so good and light! Its not greasy at all and feels silkier when you apply it on your face. I have acne prone sensitive skin and I tend to get VERY oily, this gives me the moisture I need with out making me breakout! LOVE LOVE LOVE."
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Firm, smooth, and hydrate your skin with the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. This super popular moisturizer has 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "MIRACLE PRODUCT. This product has completely transformed my skin! i have used so many moisturizers throughout my life and I have never seen a VISIBLE difference in the look of my skin."
Another fan of the product declared, "Best cream in the world. I have been using the Marine Cream, as well as, the night cream for years. This is the best product out there. It keeps your skin smooth and vibrant. A Must Have!!!"
Keys Soulcare Nourishing Cleansing Balm
Use this cleansing balm to remove makeup and impurities while simultaneously hydrating the skin. This is from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare and it was developed with a board-certified dermatologist.
A shopper said, "Melts makeup off instantly, it has a great subtle smell, and it feels amazing on the skin! A little goes a long way!" Another person reviewed, "I loved the texture, the smell is incredible, and removes the whole make up really easily for sure will buy again"
Exuviance Age Reverse Hydrafirm Hyaluronic Acid Antiaging Moisturizer
This is a super hydrating moisturizer that improves the appearance of wrinkles and improves the skin's texture, according to the brand. In a 4-week clinical trial, 97% of participants said their skin felt hydrated and 94% shared that their skin had a smoother texture.
A fan of the product said, "Hydration at it's Finest! I got this because I needed a product with Hyaluronic Acid that could not only deeply moisturize my skin, but tone it and firm it while fighting the signs of aging! I started using this for a few weeks and I have noticed that these signs of aging are diminishing by the day! I am so happy that I have discovered this product. I will never go with another moisturizer. I am confident that this will continue improving the appearance of my skin's texture and firmness!"
Kopari Beauty Exfoliating Crush Scrub
Buff away dry flaky skin to get the smooth skin you've always wanted with Kopari Beauty's Exfoliating Crush Scrub. This super hydrating scrub is a total game-changer.
A fan of the scrub said, "I love my skin now! I grabbed a jar of Kopari to try after my daughter told me how great it made her skin feel. I prefer a bath and use this in the tub. It is better than any scrub I have tried. My skin tends to be dry. The best thing about Kopari Crush Scrub is how my skin feels so luxurious and smooth since I've been using it. It smells fabulous and does exactly what it states on the container. It is worth the money, since it's a little pricey. Love it."
Ulta Black Hair Product Discounts
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Get a salon-level blowout from home. This heated brush will save you time and money since you can dry and style your hair at the same time. There's even a cool option to set your style. This is great to smooth out your hair and lift your hair at the roots.
This top-selling, heated brush has 3,700+ Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "I was worried, but shocked! Used it tonight on my damp hair, and my hair is healthy and wavy and just stunning. I'm still in shock! I love it. Easy to use." Another shared, "I dry and style my hair with one tool. No more having to get both arms up and behind my head to style the back!!"
Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream
This styling cream conditions your strands, decreases frizz, and blocks humidity without weighing your hair down, according to the brand.
An Ulta shopper called this "a miracle in a bottle for fine hair," elaborating, "I love summer but hate Kentucky's humidity and they way it destroys my hair as soon as I step outside. Bye, bye frizz head. This stuff works wonders for fine hair. Lightweight, smells great, and my hair looks (and stays looking) like it never has before. It's love, pure love."
Drybar Liquid Glass Miracle Smoothing Sealant
Use this smoothing spray to tame frizz. The brand claims that its formula has heat-activated technology that "wraps an invisible shield around each hair strand to provide frizz resistance." Plus, this weightless product delivers a super-glossy, silky finish without making your hair feel heavy.
"I love this product, I use when I blow dry my hair and it keeps my hair sleek for days. It makes my hair look like I went to a salon to have it blown out when I really just did it at home," an Ulta shopper said.
Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron
According to the brand, you can use the Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron to do your hair in just 10 minutes. A shopper gushed, "Literally the best flat iron I've ever used/owned. I have extremely thick hair with natural waves and this product smooths and straightens like it's nothing. No snagging no hair breakage. IM IN LOVE."$167
Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer Brush
This brush has super soft bristles which are great to "detangle and spread oil throughout the hair," per the brand. Wet Brush claims that using this brush results in "45% less breakage, split ends and pain and 55% less effort" in addition to amplifying the shine of your hair.
An Ulta shopper explained, "I have very fine, partly wavy partly straight hair… and lots of it. It's so tangly and I can only use a few different brushes. I swear by wet brushes and even my hair stylist was impressed. I happened up the "pro" version and was intrigued. I will never go back! This brushes gently through my tangles, and leaves my wavy/straight hair shiny and slightly less frizzy which is a miracle in itself. (Especially on second day hair!)."
Ulta Black Beauty Tool Discounts
Dermaflash Mini Precision Peach-Fuzz Removal Device
Use this device for hair removal and exfoliation. It's compact, quiet, and easy to travel with. It's available in two colors.
A shopper reviewed, "Total game changer for my skin . I think these most definitely will be Christmas presents for family and friends." Another said, "This little tool is amazing! I know it is recommended for your eyebrows/upper lip, but I just used this over my entire face and it did an AMAZING job. I have lots of fine blonde peach fuzz. I didn't even realize how much I had until I used this tool! I would recommend this to a friend or someone who wants to try the tool out before splurging on the full sized item."
IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser
Buying soap to clean your makeup sponges and brushes isn't the most fun purchase, so you might as well get this essential while it's on sale. It's important to clean your makeup tools on a regular basis to prevent bacteria buildup and to get the most even makeup application possible.
