Ulta Has Thousands of Black Friday Deals: The 35 Top Picks From KVD Beauty, Tarte, MAC & More

For those days when you want a break from your full-coverage foundation, give this CC cream a try. It feels very light on the skin, but you can build up the coverage when you apply and blend more layers. It's incredibly comfortable and you can get a matte finish. The brand also claims that it provides 24 hours of hydration and that it has a crease-proof formula.

A fan of the CC Cream gushed, "I absolutely love this product. I've been searching for years, tried more products then I care to count. This goes on smoothly and stays on. It doesn't oxidize on me nor settle in lines. Unless you change the formula I can see me using this forever." Another said, "Holy Crap this Foundation is Insane!!! I put this foundation on around 11Am. It's exactly 10:08 PM. I have not had to powder or touch up ANY part of my face!!! I'm an oily skin type and usually can't leave my house without blotting papers. I still can't believe how soft and amazing my skin looks and feels!!!"