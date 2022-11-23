The Best Madewell Black Friday Deals: Get a $118 Sweater for $56, a $72 Cardigan for $12 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're basically at the end of the year, and if that statement evokes some stress for you, relieve some of it with retail therapy from the Madewell early Black Friday sale!
All you have to do is use code OHJOY for 40% off your purchase— yes, sale items are included— through November 24. It's the perfect time to snag the most wearable and trendy winter basics, or even getting ahead on gift shopping for the fashionista in your life.
Keep scrolling and get to shopping before it all sells out!
Readfield Pullover Sweater
This pullover sweater comes in so many chic colors, like this electric blue shade. It's a great layering piece for the winter that you can easily dress up and down.
Brushed Pastel Plaid Scarf
This brushed pastel plaid scarf is currently on sale for just $12. It's a high-quality accessory that will keep you warm and stylish all winter long!
Harlow Wide-Leg Pants
These wide-leg pants are best-selling for good reason. They're so versatile and come in various colors that are so wearable for the winter. Pair with sweaters, chic outerwear and more for the trendiest outfits ever.
Corduroy Straight-Leg Overalls
Overalls are so playful and versatile. You can make a perfect winter ensemble with this corduroy pair of overalls by layering it over a sweater and some boots, and throwing on your favorite longline coat.
Enamel Countryside Huggie Hoop Earrings
These huggie hoop earrings with floral detailing are super cute, lightweight and wearable. The best part? They're on sale for only $9. Add them to your jewelry collection ASAP!
Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater
This cardigan sweater is so versatile and chic. Wear the relaxed look with slacks or trousers for work or pair it with leather pants and heeled boots for a cozy GNO look for the colder weather. You can't go wrong!
Sadler Turtleneck Sweater
This sweater is an absolute must for the winter. It comes in so many different colors, all of them currently on sale for $53. Pair it with leggings pants and heeled boots for a winter evening outfit.
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jeans in Clean Black Wash
A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe must, and these vintage light-wash jeans will definitely get the job done. Pair it with boots, sweaters, coats and more for all your fall and winter outfit needs.
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather
These black loafers are perfect for the winter. Pair them with legwarmers, sheer tights and more for a cute and preppy look for the season.
Brushed Crop Cardigan Sweater
It's sweater weather, and Madewell has got you covered with some chic and versatile sweaters on sale! This crop cardigan sweater comes in a pretty pink color that can be paired with jeans, slip skirts and more. Get it on sale!
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
This Madewell Black Friday deal makes for the perfect opportunity to stock up on some basic pieces that will become staples in your wardrobe, like this ribbed turtleneck top. You can snag it for $27 and pair it with denim and layer it under sweaters, jackets and more.
Plus Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Flannel: Seamed Edition
No one wants to actually wear their ex-boyfriend's shirt. Toss that old shirt away and get this flannel top with a boyfriend-inspired fit, just without the bad memories.
Brushed Rib Tie-Front Cardigan
This rib tie-front cardigan is a great layering piece! Plus, it's on sale for $12 in both white and black. Get it while you can.
The Good Days Reusable Canvas Tote
Tote bag girlies, add this one to your collection for just $7. The white tote is super versatile and has a cute message emblazoned on one side.
MWL (Re)sourced Nylon Puffer Vest
Winter is puffer szn, and you should definitely take advantage of this Madewell sale to snag this chocolate colored puffer vest for $82. It's a great investment piece for the winter that is easy to wear and layer.
Waffle Knit Scoop Crop Tank
This crop tank will become a staple in your closet. For just $7, you should definitely snag as many colors of it as you can.
Plus Waffle Knit V-Neck Long-Sleeve Sweater
This newly added waffle knit long-sleeve sweater is so versatile and chic. Pair it with jeans, trousers, slip skirts and more and layer it with your favorite outerwear for a trendy winter vibe.
MWL Reversible Puffer Hoodie Jacket
Get two jackets for the price of one! This reversible puffer hoodie jacket comes with two wearable sides, one dark brown and the other light brown. It's great for those indecisive fashionistas who always wish their clothes were just a different shade of the same color.
Plus Corduroy Tie-Front Faux-Wrap Top
This tie-front, faux-wrap top is perfect for the upcoming holiday season. Wear it to Thanksgiving dinner with a midi skirt or a pair of jeans and heels for an elevated but comfortable ensemble.
