Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Seeks Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Natalia Bryant is taking steps to protect herself.
The 19-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant has filed for a temporary restraining order request, alleging a 32-year-old man has been stalking her since she was a minor.
In the documents, filed with Los Angeles County Superior Court on Nov. 22 and obtained by E! News, Bryant accused Dwayne Kemp of harassing her since 2020. The model alleged that Kemp—someone says she has never met—began messaging her on social media when she was 17 years old "as if we had a romantic relationship."
The documents alleged that Kemp has sent Bryant several unsettling Instagram messages, including one that allegedly read, "Im Coming To Visit Soon." Another, in response to a photo of Bryant and her late father that she posted on social media read, "Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe,'" seemingly referring to having a baby with Bryant.
Bryant said Kemp's contact became "more alarming" when he allegedly attempted to find her at her college, the University of Southern California where she is in her second year, adding that she is now "fearful for my safety." The documents further noted that there have been at least two incidents involving Kemp and his alleged attempt to make in-person contact with Bryant.
"[Kemp]'s extreme, outrageous, and escalating course of conduct has seriously alarmed, harassed and distressed me," Bryant stated in the docs. "I am terrified that [he] is trying to find me to make in-person contact with me at my school, my home, etc., and is stalking me."
She continued, "I do not feel safe."
The documents described Kemp as "an online gun enthusiast" who recently expressed his interest on Instagram in purchasing a "Glock Switch"—which is illegal to possess under federal law. Bryant's lawyers stated in the filing that they believe Kemp has been previously arrested "at least four times for misdemeanors, one of those incidents involved a firearm."
As part of the restraining order, which has not been approved by a judge yet, Bryant is asking the court to order Kemp to stay at least 200 yards away from her home, job, school, her sorority and her car.
E! News has reached out to Bryant's rep and lawyer but hasn't received a comment. Court records do not have an attorney listed for Kemp.
Bryant's filing comes nearly three years after Kobe and her 13-year-old sister Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash in February 2020.
Her mother Vanessa Bryant—also shares daughter Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3, with the late NBA star—later sued Los Angeles County, alleging invasion of privacy and emotional distress, claiming first responders took and shared unauthorized photos of the human remains at the crash site in unofficial settings. In August, the 40-year-old was awarded a $16 million judgement, which she then donated to the nonprofit Mamba and Mambacita Sports foundation, her attorney told the Los Angeles Times.