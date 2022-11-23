The Kardashians Sneak Peek: Kim Kardashian Calls Kendall Jenner For Paris Fashion Show Advice

Watch : Watch Kim Kardashian Imitate Khloe's Bootylicious Walk

When in doubt, consult an expert.

In an exclusive clip from the Nov. 24 season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian expresses nerves ahead of walking in the Balenciaga Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in July.

Kim says she received some advice to walk "like you're walking in your living room," which only made her more confused.

"I was like, ‘With Kourtney [Kardashian] or Kendall [Jenner]?'" Kim jokes. "Kendall, I'd have a little bit more model-esque. Kourtney, I'd be like, 'Hi.' This would be walking with Kourtney."

Kim then slinks around the room slowly like a snail, intimating that her sister might not have a runway career in her immediate future.

The SKIMS founder also performs a version of what she imagines sister Khloe Kardashian's runway walk would look like, which basically amounts to sticking out her butt and cheesing for the cameras.

When it is suggested that Kim "Walk like Kendall. What would Kendall do?" the 42-year-old decides to go straight to the source and gives her younger sister—who just happens to be a world renowned runway model—a quick FaceTime call.