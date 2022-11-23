Holiday Gifts for Home Chefs: Cast Iron Fondue Sets, Smokeless Grills, Wine Decanters & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Home chefs: We love them as much as we're in awe of them. Who has the energy? The time? The enthusiasm? The willingness? I mean, the rest of us get home from work, and we're lucky if we have the energy to pick something to order.

But home chefs? They live for the chance to do something new. To explore. To even, dare I say, make mistakes!

On top of all that, not only do they love to cook, but they love to have you over, too. But what to gift them in return? Wine they probably know more about than you? Knives that aren't as nice as the ones in their block? Another sous vide?

No. None of those, obviously. But we put together a list of 15 gifts for home chefs that they'll be sure to love. And, just as importantly, that they probably won't have already. If they do, though, think of how impressive you'll look for being up to their speed!