Holiday Gifts for Home Chefs: Cast Iron Fondue Sets, Smokeless Grills, Wine Decanters & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Home chefs: We love them as much as we're in awe of them. Who has the energy? The time? The enthusiasm? The willingness? I mean, the rest of us get home from work, and we're lucky if we have the energy to pick something to order.
But home chefs? They live for the chance to do something new. To explore. To even, dare I say, make mistakes!
On top of all that, not only do they love to cook, but they love to have you over, too. But what to gift them in return? Wine they probably know more about than you? Knives that aren't as nice as the ones in their block? Another sous vide?
No. None of those, obviously. But we put together a list of 15 gifts for home chefs that they'll be sure to love. And, just as importantly, that they probably won't have already. If they do, though, think of how impressive you'll look for being up to their speed!
Lewis Bag & Ice Mallet
Every home chef should have a quality cocktail in their arsenal. This premium ice mallet and bag ensures they're able to prepare certain ones (like a gin martini!) the original, preferred way.
Creme Brulee Chef Torch
Whether they're a chef de cuisine or more about the pastry life, this at-blow torch makes every creme brulee restaurant-quality.
Sandwich Boards, Set of 2
Ask anyone: A quality cutting board makes all the difference. And two? Well, that just makes a great gift.
Granite Mortar & Pestle
Make someone's prep work and herb-infused creations that much easier — and even more homemade — with a personal mortar and pestle.
Canvas Grilling Apron
All that prep can get a little messy, so gift someone this heavy-duty apron and let them neatly channel the pitmaster of their dreams.
Chef Hat Band
I'm sorry. I couldn't resist. Is it a costume? Will they wear it sincerely? Wither way, it's objectively very funny.
Candier You're Doing Great Candle
All that cooking and hosting can be exhausting. This encouraging candle should keep your fave's spirits up, even hours into the kitchen prep process.
SMEG Espresso Coffee Machineq
Standing on your feet, laboring over a hot stove...even enthusiasts can tire pretty quickly. This top-of-the-line espresso maker should help with that. (And it shows you have taste, too!)
Nude Glass Balance Wine Decanter, 1 L
When caffeine won't do the trick, there's always properly decanted and served wine to take the edge off. If they sample it before the guests arrive, no one has to know. After all, this one can hold a full liter.
Power Smokeless Grill
Some home chefs can't help but take their passion with them on the go. Make anyone's dinner anywhere that much more delicious by presenting your fave cook with this indoor smokeless grill.
Watt Liter Ice Cream Maker
For dessert: Why not homemade ice cream or sorbet? I mean, everyone serves cakes and pies, right?
Cast Iron Fondue Set
Alternately: This cast iron fondue set that encourages guests to cook their own dessert for once. Or appetizer. Or, hey, maybe they just want to kick their feet up one night and relax with a personal pot of boiling cheese. There's no rule for when fondue is most appropriate.
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Sure, every home chef has a preferred pan. Maybe they have a preferred set. It's kind of a personal thing, and hard to gift accordingly. Or so you might think! This cast iron edition of the best-selling Always Pan from Our Place can easily take the place of any of their staples, which clears out room in the cabinetry for more fun gadgets.
Joanna Buchanan Cocktail Pick & Wine Charm Party Set
Sparkling and party-ready, this set of cocktail picks and wine charms from Joanna Buchanan makes holiday hosting a bejeweled breeze.
Terrazzo Stoneware Coasters
There's always one amateur cook on the list who has everything, has done everything, and couldn't possibly fit another thoughtful present into their kitchen wonderland. So, there are always elegant stoneware coasters to zhuzh up their coffee table.
While you're stocking up on presents for the home chef, check out these gift ideas for holiday hostesses courtesy of tablescape artist extraordinaire Joanna Buchanan.