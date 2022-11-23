J. Crew Black Friday Sale: Get a $188 Puffer Jacket for $75, $148 Pants for $47 & More Amazing Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love sales and shopping, you're going to get a kick out of this J. Crew Black Friday sale.
All you have to do is use code 'SHOPEARLY' to get 50% off select items from J. Crew, sale items included! We're talking trendy outerwear, chic sweaters, sneakers and more that you can rock all winter long at unbeatable prices for a limited time.
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite pieces from the J. Crew Black Friday sale!
Ingrid Pant In Gramercy Twill
These twill pants are perfect, and currently on sale for $100 off. Dress it up with a matching blazer for a chic work outfit, or pair it with a sweater and some kitten heels for a holiday party outfit.
Short Trench Coat
This chic short trench coat is so stunning, and currently on sale for over $100 off its original price. It'll become a staple in your outerwear collection.
Quilted Louisa Puffer Lady Jacket
This quilted puffer jacket is currently on sale for $75 instead of the usual $188 price tag, and comes in two different colors, like this olive green shade that is perfect for the winter.
Crewneck Sweatshirt With Crystal-Embellished Collar
This crystal-embellished collar crewneck is an elevated take on a sweatshirt that you can easily layer and dress up. It would look super cute paired with a slip skirt, trousers and more, whether you're going to the office or a dinner party.
Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater With Jewel Buttons
Up your sweater game with this cardigan with jewel buttons. Pair it with jeans, trousers, slip skirts and more for a chic and elegant winter look.
Apres-Ski Crewneck Sweatshirt
This Apres-Ski Crewneck Sweatshirt is perfect for the winter. Dress it up by layering it over a collared shirt and some leather pants, or dress it down with some joggers for a loungewear look. You can't go wrong!
Athletic Trouser Socks With Stripes Three-Pack
Stock up on some wardrobe basics with these striped socks that come in a pack of three for just $9.
J.Crew Trainers In Colorblock
These colorblock sneakers are so versatile and comfortable. Pair them with jeans, dresses and more for a casual vibe, for just $50!
Puff-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater-Dress
This sweater-dress is perfect for the holidays. Pair it with kitten heels, heeled boots and layer with an oversized coat for a trendy winter ensemble.
One-Shoulder Ruffleneck Top In Vintage Rib
This fun one-shoulder top is a holiday wardrobe staple that comes in three different colors on sale for $24. Pair it with skirts, jeans and trousers for chic evening outfits.
Eco Dreamiest Short-Sleeve Pajama Set
This lilac pajama set is super plush and dreamy. Snag it for yourself or as a gift for $33 instead of the usual $90. Plus, you can add a monogram logo of your choice for an extra $10.
