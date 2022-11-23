J. Crew Black Friday Sale: Get a $188 Puffer Jacket for $75, $148 Pants for $47 & More Amazing Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love sales and shopping, you're going to get a kick out of this J. Crew Black Friday sale.

All you have to do is use code 'SHOPEARLY' to get 50% off select items from J. Crew, sale items included! We're talking trendy outerwear, chic sweaters, sneakers and more that you can rock all winter long at unbeatable prices for a limited time.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite pieces from the J. Crew Black Friday sale!