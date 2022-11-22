Country Singer Raelynn Defends Todd and Julie Chrisley After "Disgusting" Prison Sentence

Raelynn is using her voice to defend the Chrisley family.
Hours after Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to multiple years in prison for tax fraud, The Voice alum expressed her support for the couple.
"Todd and Julie Chrisley are some of the most amazing and giving people I have ever met," she wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 21. "To see the results of today is absolutely DISGUSTING. This is wrong. The lies and misinformation that have been spread about this case and this family are uncanny."
The 28-year-old "Queens Don't" singer expressed hopes that the court system starts "actually sentencing people who commit crimes. NOT GOOD PEOPLE WHO HELP AND LOVE PEOPLE."
Raelynn isn't the only one defending the Chrisleys. Todd and Julie's makeup artist Paige Szupello also spoke out in support of the couple and urged followers to speak compassion and love to the family.
"The Chrisley family are one of my life's absolute biggest blessings," she wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 21. "They are people just like us. I wouldn't wish what why're going through on my worst enemy, and to have to go through all of this in the spotlight, I can't even comprehend. This is a family. The most incredible family who make our world a better place."
Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie received a seven-year stay, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia confirmed Nov. 21.
"Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. "Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."
The sentencing comes after an Atlanta federal jury found the reality stars guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in June. At the time, Todd's attorney Bruce Morris told E! News he was "disappointed in the verdict" and plans to appeal.
After being indicted in 2019, Todd shared a message denying any wrongdoing. "We have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of," he wrote on Instagram. "Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it."
Todd and Julie have yet to publicly comment on the sentencing.