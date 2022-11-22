Country Singer Raelynn Defends Todd and Julie Chrisley After "Disgusting" Prison Sentence

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

Raelynn is using her voice to defend the Chrisley family.

Hours after Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to multiple years in prison for tax fraud, The Voice alum expressed her support for the couple.

"Todd and Julie Chrisley are some of the most amazing and giving people I have ever met," she wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 21. "To see the results of today is absolutely DISGUSTING. This is wrong. The lies and misinformation that have been spread about this case and this family are uncanny."

The 28-year-old "Queens Don't" singer expressed hopes that the court system starts "actually sentencing people who commit crimes. NOT GOOD PEOPLE WHO HELP AND LOVE PEOPLE."

Raelynn isn't the only one defending the Chrisleys. Todd and Julie's makeup artist Paige Szupello also spoke out in support of the couple and urged followers to speak compassion and love to the family.