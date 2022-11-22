Cheryl Burke Reveals What's Next for Her After Leaving Dancing With the Stars

Cheryl Burke is leaving the dance floor—but not for long.
The Dancing With the Stars pro, who announced her exit from the series after nearly 17 years in a Nov. 20 Instagram post, is revealing what her next moves are—and no, it's not a tango with season 31 partner Sam Champion.
"I'm really into mental health right now," the dancer exclusively told E! News at Nov. 21's finale taping. "I believe that I've been given and blessed to have this platform to be able to talk about my own experience. I'm no professional, but I do know how I help people by talking about my journey."
Burke added that she is hoping to launch a dance program in 2023 that "has to do with mental health and movement," as well as working on her podcast, Burke In the Game. She also revealed she has "another TV show in the works."
"Listen," she exclaimed. "I'm just leaving it up to God!"
Burke noted in her Instagram post that she would be leaving Dancing With the Stars due to both the physical toll of the show and wanting to try different career paths.
Though Burke and Champion were eliminated during Week 4 of the competition, Burke returned alongside pro Louis van Amstel during the finale episode to perform a final dance to "Copacabana."
And, knowing that this episode would be her last, Burke called the ending "bittersweet."
"I really wanted this season to slow down a little," she explained. "This is my family, like I've said, and it's really tough to walk away from a family that has been so good to me. But it's time."
The Dancing With the Stars season 31 finale is now streaming on Disney+.