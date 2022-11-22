Cheryl Burke Reveals What's Next for Her After Leaving Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Cheryl Burke RETIRES as DWTS Pro & Spills What's Next

Cheryl Burke is leaving the dance floor—but not for long.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who announced her exit from the series after nearly 17 years in a Nov. 20 Instagram post, is revealing what her next moves are—and no, it's not a tango with season 31 partner Sam Champion.

"I'm really into mental health right now," the dancer exclusively told E! News at Nov. 21's finale taping. "I believe that I've been given and blessed to have this platform to be able to talk about my own experience. I'm no professional, but I do know how I help people by talking about my journey."

Burke added that she is hoping to launch a dance program in 2023 that "has to do with mental health and movement," as well as working on her podcast, Burke In the Game. She also revealed she has "another TV show in the works."

"Listen," she exclaimed. "I'm just leaving it up to God!"