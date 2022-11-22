Why Marie Osmond Says Selena Gomez Is the Perfect Person to Play Her in a Biopic

Watch : Marie Osmond Dishes on Old Hollywood, Selena Gomez & Christmas Tour

When it comes to telling her life story, Marie Osmond is all about authenticity.

That's why the star has the perfect actress—who was also a former child star—in mind to play her in a future biopic or miniseries.

"I think Selena Gomez would be amazing," Marie told co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News, "only because she has been through a lot of the things that I've been through."

Just as Marie grew up performing with her brother Donny Osmond on their Donny & Marie variety show, Selena grew up in the spotlight on the hit Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

"I think it's nice to have a child's perspective as being an entertainer," Marie added, "because it's very different."

Unlike some child stars, the thought of missing out on a normal childhood isn't something the 63-year-old ever worried about, as she told E! News, "I don't look at life that way. I look at what's a positive. I like to dwell on that more than what I missed."