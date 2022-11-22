Why Marie Osmond Says Selena Gomez Is the Perfect Person to Play Her in a Biopic

When it comes to telling her life story, Marie Osmond is all about authenticity.
That's why the star has the perfect actress—who was also a former child star—in mind to play her in a future biopic or miniseries.
"I think Selena Gomez would be amazing," Marie told co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News, "only because she has been through a lot of the things that I've been through."
Just as Marie grew up performing with her brother Donny Osmond on their Donny & Marie variety show, Selena grew up in the spotlight on the hit Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.
"I think it's nice to have a child's perspective as being an entertainer," Marie added, "because it's very different."
Unlike some child stars, the thought of missing out on a normal childhood isn't something the 63-year-old ever worried about, as she told E! News, "I don't look at life that way. I look at what's a positive. I like to dwell on that more than what I missed."
During the early days of her career, Marie got to work with Hollywood legends such as Sonny & Cher, Lucille Ball and Bob Hope. And it's thanks to them that she learned a lesson or two about navigating the entertainment industry.
"They approached it as a job and that everybody around them was just as important, and to work really hard," she explained. "There was no entitlement. There was none of that. It was a job, and to keep improving and improving, and I think that's one of the reasons that I'm still around."
And while she's currently taking her A Marie Osmond Symphonic Christmas show across the country, Marie revealed whether she'd be interested in bringing back her and Donny's classic act.
"Has hell frozen over?" she joked before adding, "I never say never because we love each other. We're very supportive of each other."
