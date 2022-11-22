Why John Stamos Wants to Keep His Son Away From Sports

Don't expect to see John Stamos' son sliding into home plate one day.
While John plays a basketball coach on the Disney+ series Big Shot, the actor doesn't expect to take his coaching skills he's developed off-screen, exclusively telling E! News about his son Billy's recent athletic mishap.
"My son tried to play baseball recently and he broke his wrist on the monkey bars," the Full House actor shared exclusively with E! News with a laugh while on the red carpet for Elton John's concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. "I wasn't even there, so no, we're trying to keep him away from sports."
So, while a trip to a Dodgers game might not be in John's future, he was thrilled to be at the stadium to celebrate Elton's music and icon status. In fact, he told E! News all about the time he had dinner with the "Candle in the Wind" singer.
"I met him years ago when I was going out with Paula Abdul, we got to hang out, she was really good buddies with him. I remember going to dinner with him and I was so excited, it was so cool, and he had food here," he said, gesturing to his beard. "And no one would tell him. So I said, 'Elton, you've got something there' and he said, 'Thank you, none of these idiots would tell me.'"
Flash forward years later, and John stepped out at Elton's latest show with his wife of four years, Caitlin McHugh. The pair posed on the red carpet in blue ensembles for their special date night Nov. 20.
But when the couple isn't on the red carpet, they're at home raising son Billy, which hasn't come without some humorous moments. Recently, John revealed their son has developed quite a potty mouth.
"His new thing is that he likes to say 'poop' all the time, John said on the Oct. 12 broadcast of Live With Kelly and Ryan, sharing that Billy frequently says "'Hi poop!'"
The You alum said he tried to tell Billy that the word wasn't appropriate to say at school, but his son gave a quick response. "'What if I go to a poop school?'" John continued. "He's smart."