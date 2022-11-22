Why John Stamos Wants to Keep His Son Away From Sports

Watch : John Stamos Talks Favorite Band Growing Up

Don't expect to see John Stamos' son sliding into home plate one day.

While John plays a basketball coach on the Disney+ series Big Shot, the actor doesn't expect to take his coaching skills he's developed off-screen, exclusively telling E! News about his son Billy's recent athletic mishap.

"My son tried to play baseball recently and he broke his wrist on the monkey bars," the Full House actor shared exclusively with E! News with a laugh while on the red carpet for Elton John's concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. "I wasn't even there, so no, we're trying to keep him away from sports."

So, while a trip to a Dodgers game might not be in John's future, he was thrilled to be at the stadium to celebrate Elton's music and icon status. In fact, he told E! News all about the time he had dinner with the "Candle in the Wind" singer.

"I met him years ago when I was going out with Paula Abdul, we got to hang out, she was really good buddies with him. I remember going to dinner with him and I was so excited, it was so cool, and he had food here," he said, gesturing to his beard. "And no one would tell him. So I said, 'Elton, you've got something there' and he said, 'Thank you, none of these idiots would tell me.'"