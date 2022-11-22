Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United After Controversial Interview

Days after Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he's being forced out of soccer club Manchester United, the team announced the athlete's departure. Read the statement below.

After a tense few days, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are officially going their separate ways.

The Premier League team announced on Nov. 22 that the 37-year-old soccer player is leaving the club "by mutual agreement, with immediate effect."

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," the team's statement, posted to their website, continued. "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

This update comes just days after Ronaldo—who returned to Manchester United in 2021 for a two-year deal and had months left on his contract—claimed that he was being forced out of the team, telling Piers Morgan in a bombshell TalkTV tell-all interview last week that he felt "betrayed" by the club.

Later in the interview, Ronaldo noted that while he "shouldn't say" that executives are trying to "get rid" of him, he felt as though people don't want him there. "Not only this year," he added, "but last year too."

After clips from the interview surfaced online, Manchester United said, "The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

Ronaldo, who is currently representing Portugal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has yet to publicly address his departure from the team. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment.

