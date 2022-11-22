Here’s When Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia Benson Will Address Her Feelings for Elliot Stabler

Watch : Law & Order: SVU Stars - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

This is a confession like no other.

According to Law & Order: SVU's executive producer Julie Martin, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will finally acknowledge her lingering romantic feelings for Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in an upcoming episode of the series. But, after 24 seasons, don't expect the two to get together that easily.

"She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th," Martin teased in a Nov. 21 tweet. "#ATraumaInAPearTree."

Coincidentally, the holiday episode "A Trauma In a Pear Tree" will also be the last episode for Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelly Giddish), who is hanging up her badge after 12 seasons on the show. But, unlike Benson and Stabler, Rollins was able to articulate her feelings for a coworker: In a teaser for her final episode, we see Rollins donning a wedding dress, presumably for her vows to Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino).