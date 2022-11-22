How Jameela Jamil Channeled Her Inner Diva for Peacock's Bumper in Berlin

Jameela Jamil is having a pop star moment.
The Good Place alum transforms into the German pop princess Gisela in the new Peacock series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a role she knew she simply couldn't turn down.
"I just got to throw myself into this completely different woman," she said in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "And she's so extra, and the wigs and the makeup, the outfits and everything about her."
The 36-year-old also admitted to her obsession with playing "delusional, narcissistic nightmares" like Gisela, adding that they are the "most fun to play."
"I couldn't have more inspiration to draw from when living in Hollywood," she said. "And so, it was just a joy. I was given so much freedom."
Diving into the role required having no shame, especially when it came to filming Gisela's Pretzel Fest performance. "I'm in lederhosen and I'm just slapping my absolute lack of ass" she said, "surrounded by the most amazing dancers."
Another of Jameela's favorite scenes was a bathroom interaction between Gisela and Sarah Hyland's Heidi.
"Sarah is just one of my favorite scene partners to riff with," Jameela raved. "From the second we stepped on set together, there was this kind of magic between us."
Hear Jameela, as well as co-stars Flula Borg and Lera Abova, recall more fun times on set in the full video above.
All episodes of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premiere Wednesday, Nov. 23, on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)