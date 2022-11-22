Lionel Richie's Dream Collab Has Us Dancing on the Ceiling

What's better than one Grammy winner? Three Grammy winners.
Having previously worked with legendary artists such as Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and Shania Twain, Lionel Richie revealed which of today's biggest stars he'd love to collab with on the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet.
"Bruno [Mars] is an incredible writer. Ed Sheeran is an incredible writer," he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Nov. 20 ceremony, where he was honored with this year's Icon Award. "Y'all better call me. You better call me."
Before Lionel hit the AMAs stage to accept his award, he opened up about what the honor meant to him—specifically what he hopes it does and doesn't mean for his career.
"I'm so afraid because now that they start giving these awards out, I keep asking the question, 'Is this bye, bye? Is this farewell?'" Lionel told E! News, adding that he felt the same way about being a 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
"They call it up on the phone, 'We want to give you another award,' and I'm saying, 'Hold it, guys,'" he continued. "I wanna let you know, I'm not leaving. This is just the award and I'm very honored. I grew up at the AMAs, but I'm not leaving any time."
During the award show, the "All Night Long" singer took the stage to accept the award, telling the audience, "I started out here at the AMAs. And my career, to this day 40 years later, I'm back at the AMAs."
"What I want to say and take this time to do is to talk to the young superstars," his speech continued. "God has given you a light. That light is special. That light is only given to a few. When you hear the word hip, it means today. When you hear the word inspiring, it means forever."
