Jennifer Grey's Transformation into Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin Will Have You Doing a Double Take

For a new Lifetime movie, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey transforms into Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin. Here’s a peek at her hair-raising new look.

Jennifer Grey is reaching new heights in her latest TV transformation.

The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial late Christian diet guru and megachurch leader Gwen Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime film, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, which debuts in early 2023. And Jennifer teased her new role on Instagram, sharing a monitor photo of herself with Gwen's infamous sky-high hair.

She captioned the Nov. 21 snap, "Call me gwen #starvingforsalvation #gwenshamblin."

And Jennifer's heavily teased blonde tresses stopped followers in their tracks with several pals taking to the comments to call out the uncanny resemblance to Gwen. "OMG‼️‼️‼️‼️" Katie Couric wrote, with actress Sasha Alexander adding, "AH-MA azing!!!!"

Celebrity hairstylist Tracey Cunningham shared a series of fire emojis as Michael J. Fox expressed his shock at the transformation, commenting, "Ok….. you have my full attention." 

Jennifer's new Lifetime project is one of four new films from the network centered on notorious women, including How to Murder Your Husband author and killer Nancy Crampton-Brophy, murderer Jodi Arias and Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping in 2016.

Starving for Salvation details Gwen Shamblin's hugely successful Christian weight loss program, the Weigh Down Workshop, and her subsequent Tennessee-based megachurch Remnant Fellowship.

However, as the film tracks Gwen's life through to her sudden death in a 2021 plane crash, along with her husband Joe and five others, it also doesn't shy away from the dark underbelly of her pursuits. 

"At the peak of her power and influence," the network notes, "Gwen demanded that church members alienate themselves from anyone who was not a member, banished those that became overweight, threatened legal action against dissenters, and advocated for strict punishment of those who failed to follow church tenets."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

And Jennifer isn't the only actress to don Gwen's infamous 'do. Sarah Paulson is set to star in an HBO Max adaptation of its 2021 docuseries The Way Down, which followed Gwen's life and sudden demise, 

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation debuts on Lifetime on Feb. 4, 2023.

