Jennifer Grey's Transformation into Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : The Magic Behind Lifetime's Holiday Movies

Jennifer Grey is reaching new heights in her latest TV transformation.

The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial late Christian diet guru and megachurch leader Gwen Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime film, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, which debuts in early 2023. And Jennifer teased her new role on Instagram, sharing a monitor photo of herself with Gwen's infamous sky-high hair.

She captioned the Nov. 21 snap, "Call me gwen #starvingforsalvation #gwenshamblin."

And Jennifer's heavily teased blonde tresses stopped followers in their tracks with several pals taking to the comments to call out the uncanny resemblance to Gwen. "OMG‼️‼️‼️‼️" Katie Couric wrote, with actress Sasha Alexander adding, "AH-MA azing!!!!"

Celebrity hairstylist Tracey Cunningham shared a series of fire emojis as Michael J. Fox expressed his shock at the transformation, commenting, "Ok….. you have my full attention."

Jennifer's new Lifetime project is one of four new films from the network centered on notorious women, including How to Murder Your Husband author and killer Nancy Crampton-Brophy, murderer Jodi Arias and Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping in 2016.