Bumper in Berlin Preview: Hear Sarah Hyland Sing A New Song By OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Adam Devine's Modern Family Magic on Pitch Perfect Set

Sarah Hyland is ready to sing her heart out.

The actress reunites with her former Modern Family co-star Adam Devine in Peacock's new series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. And E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's second episode proves their on-screen chemistry is as strong as ever as they duet an original song penned by Ryan Tedder, the Grammy-winning lead singer of OneRepublic.

Upon moving to Berlin in the hopes of building off his viral video stardom, Bumper (Devine) teams up with Pitch Perfect 2's Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg) and his assistant Heidi (Hyland). As an aspiring singer-songwriter herself, Heidi takes Bumper to her favorite songwriting spot—a piano in the city—to get their creative juices flowing.

"I always do my best songwriting here. It makes me feel less lonely," she tells Bumper in the clip. "You know, sometimes I look around at all of the people and I think, 'They might not know the woman at the piano could be a star one day.'"