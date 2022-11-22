Exclusive

Bumper in Berlin Preview: Hear Sarah Hyland Sing A New Song By OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder

Ahead of the Bumper in Berlin's Nov. 23 premiere, hear Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine duet an original song by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder in this exclusive sneak peek. Watch.

Sarah Hyland & Adam Devine's Modern Family Magic on Pitch Perfect Set

Sarah Hyland is ready to sing her heart out.

The actress reunites with her former Modern Family co-star Adam Devine in Peacock's new series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. And E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's second episode proves their on-screen chemistry is as strong as ever as they duet an original song penned by Ryan Tedder, the Grammy-winning lead singer of OneRepublic.

Upon moving to Berlin in the hopes of building off his viral video stardom, Bumper (Devine) teams up with Pitch Perfect 2's Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg) and his assistant Heidi (Hyland). As an aspiring singer-songwriter herself, Heidi takes Bumper to her favorite songwriting spot—a piano in the city—to get their creative juices flowing.

"I always do my best songwriting here. It makes me feel less lonely," she tells Bumper in the clip. "You know, sometimes I look around at all of the people and I think, 'They might not know the woman at the piano could be a star one day.'"

photos
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Pics

After testing out a few different chord progressions, Heidi lands on one she likes and begins developing a tune. That tune soon turns into the song "Know My Name," which reflects the characters' aspirations to become successful musicians one day.

Bumper soon joins in with Heidi, singing, "One day, they'll know my name." And he wastes no time praising his new friend's talents, as he tells Heidi, "That was incredible."

Executive produced by Elizabeth Banks and showrunner Megan Amram, Bumper in Berlin also stars Lera Abova as Pieter's sister and DJ Thea, as well as Jameela Jamil as Bumper's new nemesis, Gisela.

Hear the stars sing "Know My Name" in the full clip above.

All episodes of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premiere Wednesday, Nov. 23, on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

