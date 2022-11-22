Tom Brady Says He Wants to Be the "Best Dad" After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Watch : Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split

Tom Brady is thankful for his A-team this holiday season.

Following his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the NFL quarterback is focused on two things: football and family.

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he said on the Nov. 21 episode of SiriusXM's Let's Go! podcast. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?"

"It's just, I'm here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," Tom—who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele and is also dad to his and ex Bridget Moynahan's son John, 15—continued. "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."