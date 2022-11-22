Bed Bath & Beyond 96% Off Black Friday Deals: $1 Plates, 6 Towels for $7, $18 Furniture, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's time to celebrate! Black Friday shopping is finally here. One of my favorite places to shop is Bed Bath & Beyond. I am at a point where I am shopping at Bed Bath & Beyond every week. I check the deals every morning and it's really hard for me to resist these major discounts. Any time that I've hesitated, I missed out on buying a sought-after item. Learn from my mistakes: when you see a great deal on something you need for your home, add it to your cart, and check out. Don't let these items sell out.
This weekend, there isn't just one sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. There are several incredible deals to choose from. Let's walk through the many options:
Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday Discounts
Simply Essential Microfiber Standard/Queen Bed Pillow
If you are having a lot of company over for the holidays, get some new pillows. You can't beat this $1 deal.
Bee & Willo Plaid Monogram Letter Coffee Mug
Start your morning with a sip from one of these monogrammed mugs.
7-Inch Nutcracker Christmas Ornament in Pink
This pink nutcracker ornament puts a festive twist on a classic.
Simply Essential Solid 6-Piece Bath Towel Set in True Navy
A six-piece towel set for $7 is a bargain that's tough to resistant. Bed Bath & Beyond has this set in several colors.
Revlon Salon One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer Brush in Black/Pink
Treat yourself to a salon-level blowout at home with this heated brush that you can use to style and dry your hair at the same time. Bed Bath & Beyond has this in three colors.
Our Table Preston 6-Piece Mixologist Set in Matte Silver
Turn into a mixologist with this drink-making set. It has everything you need: a cocktail shaker, wood muddler, beaker, jigger, strainer, and stirrer.
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
If you're tired of vacuuming, but you want to keep your floors clean, get a robotic vacuum that does all the work for you.
A shopper said, "I absolutely love this thing! It has made cleaning a million times easier. The ability to create a schedule for it helps keep my house clean 24/7."
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar 2-Wick 20 oz. Large Classic Jar Candle
This two-wick candle will put you in a festive mood. It delivers notes of balsam, aromatic cedar wood and juniper berry.
PiccoCasa Flannel Fleece Blanket Soft Warm Luxury Hemmed, Super Soft Fuzzy Cozy Flannel Blanket
Take your comfort to the next level with one of these super-soft fleece blankets. These come in two sizes and six colors.
H for Happy Evergreen Tassel Tree Placemat in Off White/Green
Bring festive fun to your table with these Christmas tree placemats.
Our Table Marshal Cooler Glass
If you are hosting more people than you anticipated for the holidays, stock up on some drinking glasses. You can get these for $4 each.
Studio 3B Mercer 3-Tier Bath Tower in Chrome
This is such a good deal. This three-tiered shelf comes in four colors and it's 80% off.
Haven Heathered Pebble Bath Towel in Blush Peony
Is it time to replace your towels? These are soft, absorbent, and aesthetically pleasing. There are three colors to choose from and three sizes.
Studio 3B 16-Inch Artificial Plant in Cement Planter
If you don't have the time to take care of a plant, add some faux greenery to your home with this life-like plant. This plant/planter combo complements many home decor styles.
Studio 3B Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit in Black/Grey
Become the host with the most when you add this outdoor fire pit to your space. Don't be intimidated. This is durable and easy to maintain. It has a mesh cover to contain the embers, it's wood-burning, and weather-resistant.
A shopper said, "We just moved and had family over for our baby shower. We unboxed it, expecting to need to build it and it was completely ready to go. That saved us so much time! We used it for over 7 hours and had the best time. No trouble. Easy to store. 10/10."
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum in Nickel/Titanium
We all know that Dyson vacuums are reliable. This cordless, stick vacuum is cordless and it's great for homes with pets. This is great to vacuum up pet hair and dirt across all floor types.
A shopper said, "This Dyson vacuum is more than I ever expected. I knew they were great because my daughter and nephew rave over it but it's amazing. It picks up dirt and hair that no other vacuum could ever remove. Well worth the money."
Studio 3B Aria White Wine Glasses (Set of 4)
If white wine is your favorite, here's an incredible deal. This four-piece set is 70% off.
Studio 3B Round Storage Ottoman in Navy
Use this as a footrest, a seat, and a storage space, thanks to that removable lid. You can also get this in grey.
UGG Coco Luxe Throw Blanket in Cabernet
Save 30% on this luxuriously soft UGG blanket in a beautiful cabernet shade.
Studio 3B 2-Piece Domed Cake Plate Set
This cake plate set is great to display pie, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and, of course, cake. It's a great finishing touch for anyone hosting people for the holidays.
Studio 3B Eucalyptus 18 oz. Metal Bowl Candle
Bring a soothing vibe to your home with this candle that has notes of eucalyptus, aloe, cucumber, grapefruit and chamomile blossoms. It has up to 30 hours of burn time, so you will enjoy this one for a while.
