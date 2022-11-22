Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Makes Life "Magic" In Heartwarming Birthday Message

Watch : Justin & Hailey Bieber Announce NEW ADDITION to Their Family

Justin Bieber just can't get enough of wife Hailey Bieber.

Want proof? Look no further than the "Yummy" singer's tribute to the Rhode Skin founder in honor of her 26th birthday. "HAPPY BIRFDAY," Justin—who is currently in Japan with Hailey—wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics of the couple, "TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC."

"OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," he added. "LOVE YOU BUM BUM."

The couple has spent the days leading up to Hailey's birthday in Tokyo, where Justin's Drew House hosted a pop-up shop. And it seems as though Hailey's BFF Kendall Jenner has arrived in town just in time for the celebrations, considering she posted a gorgeous video of the skyline on Instagram Story with the caption, "loving you, Tokyo."

In addition to Hailey's birthday, she and Justin, 28, have had a lot to celebrate in recent months, including their fourth wedding anniversary back in September.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber," Justin captioned a Sept. 13 Instagram tribute. "thanks for making me better in every way."