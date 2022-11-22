Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Makes Life "Magic" In Heartwarming Birthday Message

In honor of Hailey Bieber's 26th birthday on Nov. 22, Justin Bieber penned a sweet note to his wife, calling her his "favorite human." Read his message below.

Nov 22, 2022
Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Announce NEW ADDITION to Their Family

Justin Bieber just can't get enough of wife Hailey Bieber.

Want proof? Look no further than the "Yummy" singer's tribute to the Rhode Skin founder in honor of her 26th birthday. "HAPPY BIRFDAY," Justin—who is currently in Japan with Hailey—wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics of the couple, "TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC."

"OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," he added. "LOVE YOU BUM BUM."

The couple has spent the days leading up to Hailey's birthday in Tokyo, where Justin's Drew House hosted a pop-up shop. And it seems as though Hailey's BFF Kendall Jenner has arrived in town just in time for the celebrations, considering she posted a gorgeous video of the skyline on Instagram Story with the caption, "loving you, Tokyo."

In addition to Hailey's birthday, she and Justin, 28, have had a lot to celebrate in recent months, including their fourth wedding anniversary back in September. 

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber," Justin captioned a Sept. 13 Instagram tribute. "thanks for making me better in every way."

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

While Hailey—who tied the knot with Justin in a courthouse ceremony in 2018 followed by a South Carolina wedding in 2019—wrote on her own Instagram page, "4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you."

To celebrate Hailey's special day, look back at her and Justin's cutest pics below!

Instagram
Sky High

The couple looks over the moon in love as they get ready to jet set off to a mystery spot.

Instagram
"My Little Bean"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look so darn cute cuddled up together!

GAMR/LALO / BACKGRID
Spa Date

Hailey (wearing OAK + FORT) holds hands with her main man after a relaxing spa date in Southern California.

Mark R. Milan/GC Images
Packing on the PDA

The love birds didn't shy away from locking lips out in public. So bold!

Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Adorable Outing

Baldwin couldn't stop smiling at the Canadian crooner as they stepped out together this fall.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Fun and Floral

The perfect pair wasn't afraid to make some bold fashion statements while out and about. Bieber donned a bright blue floral shirt, while Baldwin rocked a bold denim-on-denim ensemble.

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The two looked so happy when the singer wrapped himself around the model while out on the lake.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Out and About

The two couldn't stop smiling at each other while walking around hand-in-hand in New York City.

PapCulture / SplashNews.com
Colorful and Casual

The celebs totally stood out when they stepped out together in these brightly colored outfits.

Instagram
Hot and Steamy

Bieber and Baldwin couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Splash News
Loving Looks

You can just feel the love with these looks the stars are giving each other. It's so sweet!

Instagram
Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Instagram
The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Instagram
Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

Instagram
His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Instagram
Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Instagram
Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Instagram
Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Instagram
Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Instagram
Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Instagram
Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Instagram
Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

Instagram
The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Nichole-Perez/X17online.com
Cute Carry

While on set for a music video shoot, the pop star picked up his lady love and carried her around.

Frank Castle / BACKGRID
Goofin' Around With the Paparazzi

The two decided to get silly with the paparazzi, making funny faces while being photographed this summer.

Splash News / BACKGRID
Toweling Off

In one of the couple's cutest candid moments, Baldwin dried off her main man with a towel after he took a quick dip in the pool.

Instagram
Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

photos
View More Photos From Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Cutest Pics
