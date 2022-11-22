How Jason Momoa Channeled His Dad Energy on Set of Slumberland

Watch : Slumberland's Jason Momoa & Marlow Barkley on Their Special Connection

Art imitates life.

Jason Momoa may be known for projects such as Aquaman and Game of Thrones, but his role as Flip in Netflix's newly released film Slumberland allowed him an opportunity to step into a project where he plays an eccentric character alongside co-star 14-year-old Marlow Barkley.

And while, yes, this is different than what viewers normally see of Jason onscreen, the 43-year-old told E! News he was drawn to the project because it reflects who he is on the daily as a dad to 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha and 15-year-old Lola Iolani, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.

"It's all because of Francis [Lawrence]. He just knows me," Jason said of Slumberland's director. "He gets to see me with my kids. He sees how I am on set. He just pitched me the story and it made me cry."

Jason added that his real-life role as a father made it that much more of a special experience working with Marlow.